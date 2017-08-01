Chiefs' Ty Smith to represent Canada at Ivan Hlinka Cup - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Chiefs' Ty Smith to represent Canada at Ivan Hlinka Cup

Courtesy: Spokane Chiefs Courtesy: Spokane Chiefs

By Spokane Chiefs

Spokane Chiefs’ defenseman Ty Smith will represent Canada at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup in Czech Republic and Slovakia on August 7-12, as announced by Hockey Canada on Aug. 1. The tournament features the world’s best under-18 players and includes teams from Canada, the United States and Russia, among others.

Smith, 17, is a regular for Canada in international play, having served as team captain at the 2016 Youth Winter Olympic Games and 2016 World U17 Hockey Challenge (Canada Black). He earned silver medals in both while picking up tournament all-star honors at the U17 challenge.

The highly-touted defenseman out of Lloydminster, Alberta is set to begin his second season with the Chiefs this fall after earning the team’s Rookie of the Year and Scholastic Player of the Year awards for the 2016-17 campaign. He finished third among all WHL 16-year-olds with 32 points, including five goals. 

Smith and Team Canada will face the Czech Republic in a pre-tournament game on Aug. 5 before beginning group play versus Russia on Aug. 7. Finland and Slovakia are also in Canada’s group (Group A), while the U.S., Sweden, Switzerland and Slovakia round out Group B.

