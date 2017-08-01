Chiefs' Ty Smith to represent Canada at Ivan Hlinka Cup

Players on American Hockey League contracts will be eligible to play in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The St. Louis Blues signed defenseman Colton Parayko to a $27.5 million, five-year contract just before the sides were set to go to arbitration.

A scuba-diving treasure hunter who found an American Hockey League Hall of Fame ring in one of New York's Finger Lakes is returning it to its owner.

Sean Burke will be in charge of picking the roster and Willie Desjardins will coach for Canada at the first Olympics without NHL players since 1994.

PepsiCo's long-term deal with the Redskins is further evidence that companies are not shying away because of the NFL team's name.

Andrei Markov is leaving the NHL after 16 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens to sign in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League.

The Nashville Predators have signed their top center Ryan Johansen to an eight-year, $64 million contract in the largest contract ever for the franchise.

By Spokane Chiefs

Spokane Chiefs’ defenseman Ty Smith will represent Canada at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup in Czech Republic and Slovakia on August 7-12, as announced by Hockey Canada on Aug. 1. The tournament features the world’s best under-18 players and includes teams from Canada, the United States and Russia, among others.

Smith, 17, is a regular for Canada in international play, having served as team captain at the 2016 Youth Winter Olympic Games and 2016 World U17 Hockey Challenge (Canada Black). He earned silver medals in both while picking up tournament all-star honors at the U17 challenge.

The highly-touted defenseman out of Lloydminster, Alberta is set to begin his second season with the Chiefs this fall after earning the team’s Rookie of the Year and Scholastic Player of the Year awards for the 2016-17 campaign. He finished third among all WHL 16-year-olds with 32 points, including five goals.

Smith and Team Canada will face the Czech Republic in a pre-tournament game on Aug. 5 before beginning group play versus Russia on Aug. 7. Finland and Slovakia are also in Canada’s group (Group A), while the U.S., Sweden, Switzerland and Slovakia round out Group B.

