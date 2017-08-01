Chiefs' Ty Smith to represent Canada at Ivan Hlinka Cup

Jarrod Dyson had his 200th career steal in the win and threw out a runner from centerfield at third to end the eighth inning in a one-run game. Nelson Cruz homered and Leonys Martin had two hits and two RBIs for Seattle.More >>
Jarrod Dyson had his 200th career steal in the win and threw out a runner from centerfield at third to end the eighth inning in a one-run game. Nelson Cruz homered and Leonys Martin had two hits and two RBIs for Seattle.More >>
"My mom started coming out here in 1998 after my dad passed away. We used to buy packs of gum for the kids that lived with us and some other kids. Then they passed a ban that they couldn't chew tobacco in the minor leagues, and they were really strict about it. My mom said instead of buying it for these kids, let's buy it for everybody. We started going to Costco and buying their three-lb. bags of bubble gum."More >>
"My mom started coming out here in 1998 after my dad passed away. We used to buy packs of gum for the kids that lived with us and some other kids. Then they passed a ban that they couldn't chew tobacco in the minor leagues, and they were really strict about it. My mom said instead of buying it for these kids, let's buy it for everybody. We started going to Costco and buying their three-lb. bags of bubble gum."More >>
Smith is a regular for Canada in international play, having served as team captain at the 2016 Youth Winter Olympic Games and 2016 World U17 Hockey Challenge (Canada Black). He earned silver medals in both while picking up tournament all-star honors at the U17 challenge.More >>
Smith is a regular for Canada in international play, having served as team captain at the 2016 Youth Winter Olympic Games and 2016 World U17 Hockey Challenge (Canada Black). He earned silver medals in both while picking up tournament all-star honors at the U17 challenge.More >>
Chancellor has earned Pro Bowl honors four times in his seven-year career and been a second-team All-Pro twice while earning a reputation as being one of the league’s hardest hitters.More >>
Chancellor has earned Pro Bowl honors four times in his seven-year career and been a second-team All-Pro twice while earning a reputation as being one of the league’s hardest hitters.More >>
The Mariners trailed 4-0 after two innings before getting even against Cole Hamels and David Phelps (1-1) struck out five in 1 2/3 innings before Edwin Diaz pitched a perfect ninth for his 20th save.More >>
The Mariners trailed 4-0 after two innings before getting even against Cole Hamels and David Phelps (1-1) struck out five in 1 2/3 innings before Edwin Diaz pitched a perfect ninth for his 20th save.More >>
Morgan first established himself with the Seahawks as a core special teams player, then began to see more playing time in recent years, starting two games in 2015, and three last year while serving as the team’s primary strongside linebacker.More >>
Morgan first established himself with the Seahawks as a core special teams player, then began to see more playing time in recent years, starting two games in 2015, and three last year while serving as the team’s primary strongside linebacker.More >>
Paxton threw 13 scoreless innings in a pair of wins over the Red Sox and Mets at Safeco Field, allowing just 10 hits with 18 strikeouts and no walks as he hiked his record to 11-3 with a 2.68 ERA in 18 starts on the season.More >>
Paxton threw 13 scoreless innings in a pair of wins over the Red Sox and Mets at Safeco Field, allowing just 10 hits with 18 strikeouts and no walks as he hiked his record to 11-3 with a 2.68 ERA in 18 starts on the season.More >>
The Billings Mustangs opened the second half of their season with a 6-5 win over the Great Falls Voyagers on the back of Jake Turnbull's two-run homerun.More >>
The Billings Mustangs opened the second half of their season with a 6-5 win over the Great Falls Voyagers on the back of Jake Turnbull's two-run homerun.More >>
Smith is a regular for Canada in international play, having served as team captain at the 2016 Youth Winter Olympic Games and 2016 World U17 Hockey Challenge (Canada Black). He earned silver medals in both while picking up tournament all-star honors at the U17 challenge.More >>
Smith is a regular for Canada in international play, having served as team captain at the 2016 Youth Winter Olympic Games and 2016 World U17 Hockey Challenge (Canada Black). He earned silver medals in both while picking up tournament all-star honors at the U17 challenge.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter announced on July 14 that forward Milos Fafrak has signed a Standard Player Agreement and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. Fafrak was the Chiefs’ first round (18th overall) pick in June’s 2017 CHL Import Draft.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter announced on July 14 that forward Milos Fafrak has signed a Standard Player Agreement and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. Fafrak was the Chiefs’ first round (18th overall) pick in June’s 2017 CHL Import Draft.More >>
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Tyler Johnson a seven-year contract worth $5-million AAV, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Johnson, 26, skated in 66 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, recording 19 goals and 45 points to go along with 28 penalty minutes.More >>
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Tyler Johnson a seven-year contract worth $5-million AAV, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Johnson, 26, skated in 66 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, recording 19 goals and 45 points to go along with 28 penalty minutes.More >>
Spokane Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe has been invited to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2017 Development Camp, as announced by the Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon. The camp will begin July 7 at the MasterCard Centre for Hockey Excellence in Toronto. McIndoe, a 1999-born forward from Camrose, Alberta.More >>
Spokane Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe has been invited to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2017 Development Camp, as announced by the Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon. The camp will begin July 7 at the MasterCard Centre for Hockey Excellence in Toronto. McIndoe, a 1999-born forward from Camrose, Alberta.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs selected 1999-born players Milos Fafrak (first round, 18th overall) and Filip Kral (second round, 78th overall) in Wednesday morning’s 2017 CHL Import Draft. After passes, Fafrak and Kral were the 15th and 59th players taken, respectively. “Fafrak is a skilled forward who gives us not only offensive ability but size up front with our forward groupMore >>
The Spokane Chiefs selected 1999-born players Milos Fafrak (first round, 18th overall) and Filip Kral (second round, 78th overall) in Wednesday morning’s 2017 CHL Import Draft. After passes, Fafrak and Kral were the 15th and 59th players taken, respectively. “Fafrak is a skilled forward who gives us not only offensive ability but size up front with our forward groupMore >>
SPOKANE, Wash. / CALGARY – The Spokane Chiefs’ 2017-18 regular season schedule was announced by the Western Hockey League on Tuesday afternoon, including all 36 home games to be played at Spokane Arena, beginning with Bud Light Opening Night on Saturday, September 30 versus Kootenay.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. / CALGARY – The Spokane Chiefs’ 2017-18 regular season schedule was announced by the Western Hockey League on Tuesday afternoon, including all 36 home games to be played at Spokane Arena, beginning with Bud Light Opening Night on Saturday, September 30 versus Kootenay.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Monday that their 2017-18 regular season home opener – Bud Light Opening Night – will take place on Saturday, September 30 versus the Kootenay ICE. The Chiefs will begin their regular season schedule on the road at Prince George on Friday, Sept. 22.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs announced on Monday that their 2017-18 regular season home opener – Bud Light Opening Night – will take place on Saturday, September 30 versus the Kootenay ICE. The Chiefs will begin their regular season schedule on the road at Prince George on Friday, Sept. 22.More >>
Spokane Chiefs forward Jake McGrew was selected 159th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.More >>
Spokane Chiefs forward Jake McGrew was selected 159th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.More >>
Spokane Chiefs forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan was selected 41st overall (second round) by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday in Chicago.More >>
Spokane Chiefs forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan was selected 41st overall (second round) by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday in Chicago.More >>