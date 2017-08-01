Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence

Makenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this award Makenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this award
By Pro Football Hall of Fame
CANTON, OHIO – The U.S. Army and the Pro Football Hall of Fame will host a luncheon on Saturday, Aug. 5 during the 2017 Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls to announce the U.S. Army-Pro Football Hall of Fame Award for Excellence winner. Two Pro Football Hall of Fame “Gold Jackets” (living Hall of Famers) – guard WILL SHIELDS and tight end KELLEN WINSLOW – will be on hand with the student-athlete finalists in the Hall’s Event Center to honor the award winner during a formal ceremony attended by the families of each finalist.
 
Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements. The finalists include All-State athletes, team captains, members of the U.S. Olympics Programs, and MVP’s on the field, and valedictorians, National Honor Society presidents, and community fundraisers off of it.
The Award for Excellence program highlights the achievements of student-athletes across the country. Open to all sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States, finalists were determined based on athletic, academic and civic achievements. This elite group consists of 25 finalists, each who has demonstrated excellence in all they do and understand the importance of adaptability and versatility when facing a challenge.
2017 Award for Excellence Finalists (Alphabetical Order by Last Name):

.        Emily Annesser, Ottawa-Glandorf High School (Ottawa, Ohio)

·         Andrew Cherry, Dickson (Tenn.) County High School
·         Sean Cullen, Lakeland High School (White Lake, Mich.)
·         Ryan Crowley, Bakersfield (Calif.) High School
·         Elisabeth Felix, The Stony Brook (N.Y.) School
·         Emily Fischer, Herculaneum (Mo.) High School
·         Makenzie Funk, Mount Spokane High School (Mead, Wash.)
·         Kaitlyn Hicks, Kingford (Mich.) High School
·         Ashley Ho, Piqua (Ohio) High School
·         Larsen Hodges, Lincoln High School (Portland, Ore.)
·         David Johnson, Calvert High School (Prince Frederick, Md.)
·         Miranda Julian, Iron Mountain (Mich.) High School
·         Jay Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf High School (Ottawa, Ohio)
·         Hannah Kerns, Pinckney (Mich.) Community High School
·         Tyler Kroenke, Lincoln (Mo.) R-2 High School
·         Logan Miller, Cabool (Mo.) High School
·         Morgan Novikoff, Half Hollow Hills High School East (Dix Hills, N.Y.)
·         Morgan Oldfield, Dansville (N.Y.) Senior High School
·         Ryan Poggenpohl, Lincolnwood High School (Raymond, Ill.)
·         Seth Polfus, North Central High School (Powers, Mich.)
·         Andrew Santiago, Bolingbrook (Ill.) High School
·         Emily Scott, East Balden High School (Elizabeth, N.C.)
·         Connor Spunaugle, Lincoln (Mo.) R-2 High School
·         Nick Templeton, Festus (Mo.) High School
·         Jared Van Vleet, Stillman Valley (Ill.) High School
The Award for Excellence finalists will have the chance to participate in the coin toss and halftime show at the Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 3. The finalists and their guests will attend the 2017 Enshrinement Ceremony Saturday evening at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which will be televised nationally on ESPN and the NFL Network.
