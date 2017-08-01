Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence

By Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, OHIO – The U.S. Army and the Pro Football Hall of Fame will host a luncheon on Saturday, Aug. 5 during the 2017 Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls to announce the U.S. Army-Pro Football Hall of Fame Award for Excellence winner. Two Pro Football Hall of Fame “Gold Jackets” (living Hall of Famers) – guard WILL SHIELDS and tight end KELLEN WINSLOW – will be on hand with the student-athlete finalists in the Hall’s Event Center to honor the award winner during a formal ceremony attended by the families of each finalist.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements. The finalists include All-State athletes, team captains, members of the U.S. Olympics Programs, and MVP’s on the field, and valedictorians, National Honor Society presidents, and community fundraisers off of it.

The Award for Excellence program highlights the achievements of student-athletes across the country. Open to all sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States, finalists were determined based on athletic, academic and civic achievements. This elite group consists of 25 finalists, each who has demonstrated excellence in all they do and understand the importance of adaptability and versatility when facing a challenge.