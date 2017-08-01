Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence

Award for Excellence Event Details:
What: The U.S. Army-Pro Football Hall of Fame Award for Excellence winner will be announced
Where: Pro Football Hall of Fame Event Center
2121 George Halas Drive NW
Canton, Ohio 44708
When: Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017
Event Start Time: 12:30 p.m. EDT
Media Set-Up Time: 30 minutes prior to event
Credentials: Any media credential issued for the 2017 Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls will allow media access to the event. Media without a credential should contact Tara Calbat (contact info below) to secure a building pass.
Parking: Parking is by credential only. Those media without parking passes should refer to the Hall of Fame’s Media Site for details on how to park at the Stark County Fairgrounds and utilize the shuttle to the Hall of Fame. The Hall’s media site can be found at ProFootballHOF.com/media (log-in: canton).
Hall of Famers in Attendance:
WILL SHIELDS, Class of 2015, Guard – 1995-2006 Kansas City Chiefs
KELLEN WINSLOW, Class of 1995, Tight End – 1979-1987 San Diego Chargers
Photo/Interview Op: Award Winner
Will Shields
Kellen Winslow
Mark Davis – Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Marketing
George Veras – Chief Operating Officer and Executive Producer, Pro Football Hall of Fame
Relevant Hashtags: #Award4Excellence, #PFHOF17
2017 Award for Excellence Finalists (Alphabetical Order by Last Name):
. Emily Annesser, Ottawa-Glandorf High School (Ottawa, Ohio)
· Andrew Cherry, Dickson (Tenn.) County High School
· Sean Cullen, Lakeland High School (White Lake, Mich.)
· Ryan Crowley, Bakersfield (Calif.) High School
· Elisabeth Felix, The Stony Brook (N.Y.) School
· Emily Fischer, Herculaneum (Mo.) High School
· Makenzie Funk, Mount Spokane High School (Mead, Wash.)
· Kaitlyn Hicks, Kingford (Mich.) High School
· Ashley Ho, Piqua (Ohio) High School
· Larsen Hodges, Lincoln High School (Portland, Ore.)
· David Johnson, Calvert High School (Prince Frederick, Md.)
· Miranda Julian, Iron Mountain (Mich.) High School
· Jay Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf High School (Ottawa, Ohio)
· Hannah Kerns, Pinckney (Mich.) Community High School
· Tyler Kroenke, Lincoln (Mo.) R-2 High School
· Logan Miller, Cabool (Mo.) High School
· Morgan Novikoff, Half Hollow Hills High School East (Dix Hills, N.Y.)
· Morgan Oldfield, Dansville (N.Y.) Senior High School
· Ryan Poggenpohl, Lincolnwood High School (Raymond, Ill.)
· Seth Polfus, North Central High School (Powers, Mich.)
· Andrew Santiago, Bolingbrook (Ill.) High School
· Emily Scott, East Balden High School (Elizabeth, N.C.)
· Connor Spunaugle, Lincoln (Mo.) R-2 High School
· Nick Templeton, Festus (Mo.) High School
· Jared Van Vleet, Stillman Valley (Ill.) High School
The Award for Excellence finalists will have the chance to participate in the coin toss and halftime show at the Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 3. The finalists and their guests will attend the 2017 Enshrinement Ceremony Saturday evening at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which will be televised nationally on ESPN and the NFL Network.