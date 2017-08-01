Washington State to take on Saint Joseph’s at Wooden Legacy

By Washington State Athletics

FULLERTON, Calif. – Washington State University men's basketball will take on Saint Joseph's in the first round of the 2017 Wooden Legacy, on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23, at 3:30 p.m. PT at Titan Gym on the campus of Cal State Fullerton at Fullerton, Calif., ESPN Regional Television (ERT), announced Tuesday.



The matchup between the Cougars and the Hawks will be televised on ESPN3 and will be the second game of the tournament. The Wooden Legacy opens with Saint Mary's taking on Harvard at 1 p.m. on ESPNEWS. The other half of the bracket consists of Georgia taking on Cal State Fullerton at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNEWS and San Diego State facing Sacramento State at 10 p.m. on ESPNU.



Depending on the Thanksgiving Day outcomes, WSU will face either Saint Mary's or Harvard in the second round. With a win the Cougars would move on to play Friday Nov. 24 at 10:30 a.m. on ESPNEWS, with a loss WSU would play at 1 p.m. that same day on ESPN3. The teams get Saturday, Nov. 25 off before the final games, including the championship game, take place Sunday, Nov. 26.



The meeting will mark just the third between Washington State and Saint Joseph's all-time. The two teams last met in another ESPN Events tournament, Dec. 1, 2013 in the Old Spice Classic at Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Hawks defeated the Cougars, 72-67. The two teams also met at the Rainbow Classic at Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 26, 1973, a 72-65 Saint Joseph's victory.



All 12 games of the 2017 Wooden Legacy will be televised on ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS or ESPN3. All times listed are Pacific (unless otherwise noted).



Thursday, November 23

• Game 1 - Saint Mary's vs. Harvard, 1 p.m. PT, ESPNEWS

• Game 2 - Saint Joseph's vs. Washington State, 3:30 p.m. PT, ESPN3

• Game 3 - Georgia vs. Cal State Fullerton, 7:30 p.m. PT, ESPNEWS

• Game 4 - San Diego State vs. Sacramento State, 10 p.m. PT, ESPNU



Friday, November 24

• Game 5 - Saint Mary's/Harvard winner vs. Saint Joseph's/Washington State winner, 10:30 a.m. PT, ESPNEWS

• Game 6 - Saint Mary's/Harvard loser vs. Saint Joseph's/Washington State loser, 1 p.m. PT, ESPN3

• Game 7 - Georgia/Cal State Fullerton winner vs. San Diego State/Sacramento State winner, 4 p.m. PT, ESPN2

• Game 8 - Georgia/Cal State Fullerton loser vs. San Diego State/Sacramento State loser, 6:30 p.m. PT, ESPNEWS



Sunday, November 26

• Game 9 - Game 6 and Game 8 losers, 11:30 a.m. PT, ESPN3

• Game 10 - Game 5 and Game 7 losers, 2 p.m. PT, ESPNU

• Game 11 - Game 6 and Game 8 winners, 6:30 p.m. PT, ESPN3

• Game 12, Championship - Game 5 and Game 7 winners, 9 p.m. PT, ESPN2



All-Session tickets will go on sale on Sept. 13, and can be purchased at fullertontitans.com or by calling (657) 278-2783. Additional ticket and travel package information can be found on the event web site at www.TheWoodenLegacy.com



ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a large portfolio of 31 collegiate sporting events worldwide. The roster includes three Labor Day weekend college football games; FCS opening-weekend game; 14 college bowl games, 11 college basketball events and two college award shows, which accounts for approximately 300-plus hours of programming, reaches almost 64 million viewers and attracts over 700,000 attendees each year. With satellite offices in Albuquerque, Birmingham, Boca Raton, Boise, Dallas-Fort Worth, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Montgomery and St. Petersburg, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.



ESPN Events also manages the Big 12 Corporate Partner Program.



Collegiate Football

AdvoCare Texas Kickoff (Houston); Bahamas Bowl (Nassau); Birmingham Bowl (Alabama); Boca Raton Bowl (Florida); Camping World Kickoff (Orlando, Fla.); Celebration Bowl (Atlanta); Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (Boise); Frisco Bowl (Frisco, Texas); Gildan New Mexico Bowl (Albuquerque); Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff (Montgomery, Ala.); Hawai'i Bowl (Honolulu); Las Vegas Bowl (Nevada); Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (Dallas-Fort Worth); MEAC/SWAC Challenge (Baton Rouge, La.); Raycom Media Camellia Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.); St. Petersburg Bowl (Florida); Texas Bowl (Houston); The Home Depot College Football Awards (Atlanta) and Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl (Dallas-Fort Worth)



Collegiate Basketball

AdvoCare Invitational (Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla.); Armed Forces Classic (Ramstein Air Base, Germany); College Basketball Awards Presented by Wendy's (Los Angeles); Gildan Charleston Classic (South Carolina); Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic (Honolulu); Jimmy V Men's Classic presented by Corona (New York City); Jimmy V Women's Classic presented by Corona (TBD); NIT Season Tip-Off (Brooklyn, N.Y.); PK80 presented by State Farm (Portland, Ore.); Puerto Rico Tip-Off (San Juan); State Farm Champions Classic (Chicago) and Wooden Legacy (Fullerton, Calif.)

