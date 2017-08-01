Idaho Vandals football camp gets underway - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Idaho Vandals football camp gets underway

By Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho – The 2017 season is rapidly approaching, with Idaho football players officially reporting on Monday.  Practice gets underway today, beginning at 6 p.m. on the SprinTurf.
 
Idaho returns a ton of talent from last year's squad that finished 9-4, including a huge win over Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.  The Vandals, despite being one of four Sun Belt schools to win a bowl game in 2016, were picked to finish sixth in this year's coaches' poll.
 
The Vandals did place three athletes on Preseason All-Sun Belt teams.  Aikeem Coleman and Jordan Rose both earned first team accolades, while Tony Lashley picked up second team honors.
 
A number of athletes have also been linked to preseason watch lists.  Coleman was named to the Nagurski Trophy Watch List, while Kaden Elliss earned a spot on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.  Quarterback Matt Linehan was recognized as a member of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List.
 
The Vandals will practice at 6 p.m. for the remainder of the week.  Check back with GoVandals.com throughout camp for updates on all your favorite Vandals.
 
The regular season gets started on Thursday, August 31, in the Dome against Sacramento State.  Single game tickets are on sale now, at GoVandals.com/tickets or by calling the ticket office.
 
Fans can stay up-to-date on all things Idaho football by following the team on Twitter, @VandalFootball, on Instagram, @VandalsFB, or on Facebook by searching Idaho Vandals Football.

For more information on Idaho Athletics, visit GoVandals.com.  Fans can also find Idaho on Twitter and Instagram, @Idaho_Vandals, or on Facebook by searching Idaho Vandals.

