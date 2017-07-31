Mariners above .500 after 6-4 win over Rangers

The Mariners trailed 4-0 after two innings before getting even against Cole Hamels and David Phelps (1-1) struck out five in 1 2/3 innings before Edwin Diaz pitched a perfect ninth for his 20th save.More >>
The Mariners trailed 4-0 after two innings before getting even against Cole Hamels and David Phelps (1-1) struck out five in 1 2/3 innings before Edwin Diaz pitched a perfect ninth for his 20th save.More >>
Morgan first established himself with the Seahawks as a core special teams player, then began to see more playing time in recent years, starting two games in 2015, and three last year while serving as the team’s primary strongside linebacker.More >>
Morgan first established himself with the Seahawks as a core special teams player, then began to see more playing time in recent years, starting two games in 2015, and three last year while serving as the team’s primary strongside linebacker.More >>
Paxton threw 13 scoreless innings in a pair of wins over the Red Sox and Mets at Safeco Field, allowing just 10 hits with 18 strikeouts and no walks as he hiked his record to 11-3 with a 2.68 ERA in 18 starts on the season.More >>
Paxton threw 13 scoreless innings in a pair of wins over the Red Sox and Mets at Safeco Field, allowing just 10 hits with 18 strikeouts and no walks as he hiked his record to 11-3 with a 2.68 ERA in 18 starts on the season.More >>
The Billings Mustangs opened the second half of their season with a 6-5 win over the Great Falls Voyagers on the back of Jake Turnbull's two-run homerun.More >>
The Billings Mustangs opened the second half of their season with a 6-5 win over the Great Falls Voyagers on the back of Jake Turnbull's two-run homerun.More >>
The loss coupled with the Missoula Osprey's win would give Missoula the first half playoff berth in the North Division.More >>
The loss coupled with the Missoula Osprey's win would give Missoula the first half playoff berth in the North Division.More >>
Celebrities were out in force in Coeur d'Alene for the 4th annual Showcase event at the CDA Resort Golf Course. Wayne Gretzky, Darius Rucker, and Alfonso Ribeiro were just some of the celebrity golfers helping to raise money for the Community Cancer Fund. Former NBA stars Bruce Bowen and Detlef Schrempf were on hand, along with Spokane natives like NHL star Tyler Johnson and former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien.More >>
Celebrities were out in force in Coeur d'Alene for the 4th annual Showcase event at the CDA Resort Golf Course. Wayne Gretzky, Darius Rucker, and Alfonso Ribeiro were just some of the celebrity golfers helping to raise money for the Community Cancer Fund. Former NBA stars Bruce Bowen and Detlef Schrempf were on hand, along with Spokane natives like NHL star Tyler Johnson and former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien.More >>
Michael Conforto returned to his hometown and hit a pair of solo home runs, Neil Walker and Curtis Granderson had two-out RBI singles in the eighth inning and the New York Mets rallied for a 7-5 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.More >>
Michael Conforto returned to his hometown and hit a pair of solo home runs, Neil Walker and Curtis Granderson had two-out RBI singles in the eighth inning and the New York Mets rallied for a 7-5 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.More >>