Gubrud, Tiuli named to STATS preseason All-America team

Gubrud broke the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision record for passing yards with 5,160. In all, he broke three FCS records, seven Big Sky Conference marks and 18 EWU records. He finished with 48 touchdown passes and a Big Sky record of 5,766 yards of total offense.More >>
Former Cougar and NFL standout Steve Gleason will receive Washington State University’s 2017 Regents’ Distinguished Alumnus Award, the university’s highest alumni honor, Aug. 10 on the Pullman campus.More >>
Karnowski ended his career as Gonzaga's second all-time leader in blocks with 152 and sixth in total rebounds with 819. He also became one of eight players in school history to score 1,000 points and grab 600 rebounds during his time with Gonzaga.More >>
Washington State will open fall camp Wednesday, Aug. 2, with a 2 p.m. practice at Rogers Practice Field and Martin Stadium. The Cougars will hold the first two days of practice in Pullman before heading to Sacajawea Junior High School in Lewiston, Idaho, Friday, Aug. 4. WSU will spend a week in Lewiston, similar to past seasons under Coach Leach.More >>
The Cougars finished second in the Pac-12 North last season, posting a 7-2 conference record and 8-5 overall record. WSU's season was highlighted by an eight-game winning streak, their longest since 1930.More >>
Pulver was at Cal with former Eagle head coach Beau Baldwin since April as an offensive quality control coach. Previously, he spent five seasons at Colorado State working with special teams, including the 2012-14 seasons under former Eagle assistant coach Jim McElwain, who is now head coach at Florida.More >>
Kiara started in 56 of her career 126 games, and was on the court for 97 Gonzaga wins. She became the 17th member of the 600-rebound club finishing with 651, 10th all-time.More >>
The Vandals were outstanding in 2016, finishing the regular season 8-4 before taking down Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. This year's team knows that it will need to keep working to improve.More >>
Game times for all 11 Eastern Washington University football games have been set, as well as television coverage for EWU's five home contests.More >>
Idaho football placed three on preseason All-Sun Belt Conference teams - reigning Newcomer of the Year Aikeem Coleman and offensive lineman Jordan Rose took home first team honors, while linebacker Tony Lashley earned second team accolades.More >>
Gubrud broke the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision record for passing yards with 5,160. In all, he broke three FCS records, seven Big Sky Conference marks and 18 EWU records. He finished with 48 touchdown passes and a Big Sky record of 5,766 yards of total offense.More >>
Pulver was at Cal with former Eagle head coach Beau Baldwin since April as an offensive quality control coach. Previously, he spent five seasons at Colorado State working with special teams, including the 2012-14 seasons under former Eagle assistant coach Jim McElwain, who is now head coach at Florida.More >>
Game times for all 11 Eastern Washington University football games have been set, as well as television coverage for EWU's five home contests.More >>
Players will report on July 31 and Aug. 1, then the team will practice together for the first time on Aug. 3 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern will practice in pads for the first time on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 3:30 p.mMore >>
Reeder has been interim offensive coordinator since June 7 when Fred Salanoa resigned and returned to be with his family in Hawaii.More >>
The Fighting Hawks and Eagles have been pegged to finish 1-2, respectively.More >>
The Big Sky Conference announced on Monday that Eastern Washington Eagles quarterback Gage Gubrud has been selected as the preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Gubrud will look to win his second consecutive Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year Award after his record-breaking performance for the Eagles last season.More >>
After a record-setting debut for the Eastern Washington University football team, junior quarterback Gage Gubrud has been picked to defend his title as the league's Offensive MVP, joining two other Eagles on the 2017 Big Sky Conference Preseason All-Conference Team announced Monday.More >>
High-scoring Steven Beo, a former two-time All-State guard from Richland, Wash., will transfer to Eastern Washington University from BYU and play for the Eagle men's basketball program.More >>
In a way, it was a blessing for former Eastern Washington University basketball player Jacob Wiley not to be chosen in the two rounds of the National Basketball Association Draft in Brooklyn, N.Y. But he'll wind up in Brooklyn anyway, as the Nets.More >>
