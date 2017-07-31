Gubrud, Tiuli named to STATS preseason All-America team - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Gubrud, Tiuli named to STATS preseason All-America team

Courtesy: EWU Athletics

By EWU Athletics

With preseason practices beginning this week for the Eastern Washington University football team, Eagle quarterback Gage Gubrud and defensive tackle Jay-Tee Tiuli have been named to the STATS NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Preseason All-America Team announced Monday (July 31).
 
Gubrud, who finished third in the voting for last year's Walter Payton Award presented by STATS, was a second team choice behind 2016 Payton winner Jeremiah Briscoe of Sam Houston State. Tiuli, a first team All-Big Sky selection a year ago, was on the third team and listed among the 97 players honored.
 
Tiuli earned first team All-Big Sky honors in 2016, starting seven of the 13 games he played at nose tackle while splitting time with senior Matthew Sommer. Tiuli finished his junior season with 33 tackles and four sacks.
 
He had a season-high six tackles against Cal Poly (11/5/16) and had a pair of sacks versus UC Davis (10/1/16) when he was selected as the co-team defensive player of the week. He also had a sack against Montana State (10/22/16), and half-sacks against Northern Colorado (10/8/16) and Portland State (12/10/16).
 
The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Tiuli was a big reason Eastern's defense improved greatly in 2016, culminating with a 12-2 record and perfect 8-0 league mark. The Eagles allowed only 24.4 points per game during league play after allowing 40.7 against three challenging non-conference opponents. Eastern out-scored opponents by an average of 21.0 points per game in eight league games (45.4 to 24.4, total of 363-195).
 
Earlier in July, Gubrud was picked to defend his title as the league's Offensive MVP. He was last year's NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Player of the Year by the Touchdown Club of Columbus.
 
As a first-year starter, Gubrud broke the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision record for passing yards with 5,160. In all, he broke three FCS records, seven Big Sky Conference marks and 18 EWU records. He finished with 48 touchdown passes and a Big Sky record of 5,766 yards of total offense, and was also the team's leading rusher with 606 yards and five more scores. Best of all, Eastern won 11 of 13 games with Gubrud as the starter.
 
Eastern players have already reported to campus, and will have their first official practice on Thursday (Aug. 3) at 3:30 p.m. Eastern opens the season at Texas Tech on Sept. 2.
 

More on STATS FCS Preseason All-America Team . . .

 
All 13 conferences and 55 schools had selections. The Missouri Valley Football Conference gained the most with 17, while CAA Football was second with 14, the Big Sky third with 11 and the Ohio Valley and the Southland tied for fourth with 10 each. Among schools, South Dakota State led the way with six selections each, North Dakota State and Sam Houston State had five each and 2016 FCS champion James Madison collected four.
 
A year ago, Briscoe passed for a FCS record 57 touchdowns, as well as 4,602 yards. He and Gubrud will be among the favorites for this year's Payton Award, as well as a talented running back the Eagles will face on Sept. 16 in the Bronx, N.Y.
 
A first team pick on the STATS All-America team, Fordham's Chase Edmonds led the FCS in rushing yards per game last season (163.5), finishing with 1,799 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has 5,285 career rushing yards entering his senior season, which puts him on pace to surpass former Georgia Southern running back Adrian Peterson's FCS all-time rushing record of 6,559 yards.
 
Eastern will also face another preseason first team All-America selection when EWU hosts North Dakota State on Sept. 9 in Cheney. Nick DeLuca started the first three games last season before being sidelined for the year due to shoulder surgery. He had 15 tackles plus a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown in last year's 50-44 overtime victory against EWU.
 
The three teams included 37 players who gained STATS All-America honors after the 2016 season.
 
FIRST TEAM
 
OFFENSE
QB – Jeremiah Briscoe, senior, 6-3, 220, Sam Houston State
RB – Chase Edmonds, senior, 5-9, 210, Fordham
RB – Elijah Ibitokun-Hanks, junior, 5-9, 199, Albany
FB – Joe Protheroe, senior, 6-0, 225, Cal Poly
WR – Justin Watson, senior, 6-3, 210, Penn                 
WR – Jake Wieneke, senior, 6-4, 215, South Dakota State
TE – Dallas Goedert, senior, 6-5, 250, South Dakota State
OL – Justin Lea, senior, 6-4, 290, Jacksonville State
OL – Jacob Ohnesorge, senior, 6-3, 285, South Dakota State
OL – Brandon Parker, senior, 6-7, 299, North Carolina A&T
OL – Timon Parris, senior, 6-5, 310, Stony Brook
OL – Aaron Stinnie, senior, 6-5, 290, James Madison
 
DEFENSE
DL – Pat Afriyie, senior, 6-2, 235, Colgate
DL – Anthony Ellis, senior, 6-1, 245, Charleston Southern
DL – P.J. Hall, senior, 6-1, 280, Sam Houston State
DL – Darius Jackson, senior, 6-3, 237, Jacksonville State
LB – Nick DeLuca, senior, 6-3, 248, North Dakota State
LB – Darius Leonard, senior, 6-3, 220, South Carolina State
LB – Christian Rozeboom, sophomore, 6-2, 220, South Dakota State
LB – Brett Taylor, senior, 6-2, 230, Western Illinois
DB – Mike Basile, senior, 6-1, 200, Monmouth
DB – Marlon Bridges, sophomore, 6-1, 210, Jacksonville State
DB – Cole Reyes, senior, 6-2, 215, North Dakota
DB – Rob Rolle, senior, 6-0, 190, Villanova
 
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Lane Clark, senior, 5-11, 170, Tennessee State
P – Ian Berryman, junior, 6-0, 205, Western Carolina
LS – James Fisher, senior, 6-2, 216, North Dakota State
KR – John Santiago, junior, 5-9, 180, North Dakota
PR – Khris Gardin, senior, 5-7, 165, North Carolina A&T
AP – John Lovett, senior, 6-3, 225, Princeton
 
 
SECOND TEAM
 
OFFENSE
QB – Gage Gubrud, junior, 6-2, 195, Eastern Washington
RB – Corey Avery, senior, 5-10, 190, Sam Houston State
RB – Detrez Newsome, senior, 5-10, 210, Western Carolina
FB – Anthony Manzo-Lewis, senior, 6-2, 245, Albany
WR – Emmanuel Butler, senior, 6-3, 210, Northern Arizona
WR – Kamron Lewis, junior, 6-4, 195, Saint Francis
WR – Troy Pelletier, senior, 6-3, 205, Lehigh
TE – Andrew Vollert, senior, 6-5, 245, Weber State
OL – Daniel Cooney, junior, 6-8, 315, San Diego
OL – Ben Huss, senior, 6-2, 307, Duquesne
OL – Jacob Judd, senior, 6-3, 300, Western Illinois
OL – Stockton Mallet, senior, 6-3, 307, Central Arkansas
OL – Skyler Phillips, senior, 6-2, 322, Idaho State
 
DEFENSE
DL – Andrew Ankrah, senior, 6-4, 234, James Madison
DL – Miles Brown, junior, 6-1, 310, Wofford
DL – Kurt Holuba, senior, 6-4, 270, Princeton
DL – Greg Menard, senior, 6-2, 239, North Dakota State
DL – Ebenezer Ogundeko, senior, 6-3, 255, Tennessee State
LB – Solomon Brown, junior, 6-1, 220, Charleston Southern
LB – Garrett Dolan, senior, 6-2, 240, Houston Baptist
LB – Jared Farley, senior, 5-11, 221, Northern Iowa
LB – Shaheed Salmon, senior, 6-1, 226, Samford
DB – Tre Dempsey, senior, 5-10, 179, North Dakota State
DB – Kahlid Hagens, senior, 6-3, 200, UT Martin
DB – Davontae Harris, senior, 6-0, 200, Illinois State
DB – Tremon Smith, senior, 6-0, 186, Central Arkansas
DB – Kailik Williams, senior, 5-11, 185, The Citadel
 
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Griffin Trau, junior, 5-8, 180, Richmond
P – Keith Wrzuszczak, senior, 5-11, 202, Eastern Kentucky
LS – Hunter Winstead, senior, 6-0, 240, Liberty
KR – Shane Simpson, sophomore, 5-9, 185, Towson
PR – Londell Lee, senior, 6-2, 210, UT Martin
AP – Harold Cooper, senior, 5-9, 183, Rhode Island
 
THIRD TEAM
 
OFFENSE
QB – Taryn Christion, junior, 6-2, 215, South Dakota State
QB – Devlin Hodges, junior, 6-1, 213, Samford
RB – Dom Bragalone, junior, 5-11, 215, Lehigh
RB – Anthony Philyaw, senior, 6-1, 205, Howard
RB – Deontez Thompson, sophomore, 6-0, 200, Richmond
FB – Kane Louscher, senior, 6-2, 245, South Dakota State
WR – Yedidiah Louis, senior, 5-8, 187, Sam Houston State
WR – Patrick Smith, senior, 6-0, 190, Tennessee State
TE – Jonathan Kloosterman, senior, 6-3, 245, James Madison
OL – Frank Cirone, senior, 6-3, 280, Charleston Southern
OL – Jamil Demby, senior, 6-5, 310, Maine
OL – Chris Durant, senior, 6-4, 310, William & Mary
OL – Justin Spencer, senior, 6-5, 305, Youngstown State
OL – Tyler Tezeno, senior, 6-4, 317, Sam Houston State
 
DEFENSE
DL – Abdullah Anderson, senior, 6-4, 295, Bucknell
DL – Keontre Anderson, senior, 6-3, 240, Jackson State
DL – Jonathan Petersen, senior, 6-1, 230, San Diego
DL – Jay-Tee Tiuli, senior, 6-4, 320, Eastern Washington
DL – Juwan Wells, junior, 6-2, 255, Liberty
LB – Mac Bignell, senior, 6-1, 205, Montana State
LB – George Odum, senior, 6-2, 190, Central Arkansas
LB – Chad Meredith, senior, 6-4, 244, Southeast Missouri
LB – Dale Warren, junior, 6-0, 215, Chattanooga
DB – Raven Greene, senior, 6-0, 200, James Madison
DB – Robbie Grimsley, junior, 6-0, 183, North Dakota State
DB – Danny Johnson, senior, 5-10, 195, Southern
DB – Taron Johnson, senior, 6-0, 180, Weber State
DB – Omari Williams, senior, 6-1, 190, Samford
 
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK – Alex Probert, sophomore, 5-9, 170, Liberty
P – Jacob DeMaio, senior, 6-5, 205, Weber State
LS – Danny Garza, senior, 6-0, 230, Houston Baptist
KR – Deion Holliman, senior, 5-9, 188, Missouri State
PR – Terry Wallen, senior, 5-11, 182, Drake
AP – Justice Shelton-Mosley, junior, 5-10, 195, Harvard

