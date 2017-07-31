Gubrud, Tiuli named to STATS preseason All-America team

By EWU Athletics

With preseason practices beginning this week for the Eastern Washington University football team, Eagle quarterback Gage Gubrud and defensive tackle Jay-Tee Tiuli have been named to the STATS NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Preseason All-America Team announced Monday (July 31).



Gubrud, who finished third in the voting for last year's Walter Payton Award presented by STATS, was a second team choice behind 2016 Payton winner Jeremiah Briscoe of Sam Houston State. Tiuli, a first team All-Big Sky selection a year ago, was on the third team and listed among the 97 players honored.



Tiuli earned first team All-Big Sky honors in 2016, starting seven of the 13 games he played at nose tackle while splitting time with senior Matthew Sommer. Tiuli finished his junior season with 33 tackles and four sacks.



He had a season-high six tackles against Cal Poly (11/5/16) and had a pair of sacks versus UC Davis (10/1/16) when he was selected as the co-team defensive player of the week. He also had a sack against Montana State (10/22/16), and half-sacks against Northern Colorado (10/8/16) and Portland State (12/10/16).



The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Tiuli was a big reason Eastern's defense improved greatly in 2016, culminating with a 12-2 record and perfect 8-0 league mark. The Eagles allowed only 24.4 points per game during league play after allowing 40.7 against three challenging non-conference opponents. Eastern out-scored opponents by an average of 21.0 points per game in eight league games (45.4 to 24.4, total of 363-195).



Earlier in July, Gubrud was picked to defend his title as the league's Offensive MVP. He was last year's NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Player of the Year by the Touchdown Club of Columbus.



As a first-year starter, Gubrud broke the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision record for passing yards with 5,160. In all, he broke three FCS records, seven Big Sky Conference marks and 18 EWU records. He finished with 48 touchdown passes and a Big Sky record of 5,766 yards of total offense, and was also the team's leading rusher with 606 yards and five more scores. Best of all, Eastern won 11 of 13 games with Gubrud as the starter.



Eastern players have already reported to campus, and will have their first official practice on Thursday (Aug. 3) at 3:30 p.m. Eastern opens the season at Texas Tech on Sept. 2.



More on STATS FCS Preseason All-America Team . . .



All 13 conferences and 55 schools had selections. The Missouri Valley Football Conference gained the most with 17, while CAA Football was second with 14, the Big Sky third with 11 and the Ohio Valley and the Southland tied for fourth with 10 each. Among schools, South Dakota State led the way with six selections each, North Dakota State and Sam Houston State had five each and 2016 FCS champion James Madison collected four.



A year ago, Briscoe passed for a FCS record 57 touchdowns, as well as 4,602 yards. He and Gubrud will be among the favorites for this year's Payton Award, as well as a talented running back the Eagles will face on Sept. 16 in the Bronx, N.Y.



A first team pick on the STATS All-America team, Fordham's Chase Edmonds led the FCS in rushing yards per game last season (163.5), finishing with 1,799 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has 5,285 career rushing yards entering his senior season, which puts him on pace to surpass former Georgia Southern running back Adrian Peterson's FCS all-time rushing record of 6,559 yards.



Eastern will also face another preseason first team All-America selection when EWU hosts North Dakota State on Sept. 9 in Cheney. Nick DeLuca started the first three games last season before being sidelined for the year due to shoulder surgery. He had 15 tackles plus a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown in last year's 50-44 overtime victory against EWU.



The three teams included 37 players who gained STATS All-America honors after the 2016 season.



FIRST TEAM



OFFENSE

QB – Jeremiah Briscoe, senior, 6-3, 220, Sam Houston State

RB – Chase Edmonds, senior, 5-9, 210, Fordham

RB – Elijah Ibitokun-Hanks, junior, 5-9, 199, Albany

FB – Joe Protheroe, senior, 6-0, 225, Cal Poly

WR – Justin Watson, senior, 6-3, 210, Penn

WR – Jake Wieneke, senior, 6-4, 215, South Dakota State

TE – Dallas Goedert, senior, 6-5, 250, South Dakota State

OL – Justin Lea, senior, 6-4, 290, Jacksonville State

OL – Jacob Ohnesorge, senior, 6-3, 285, South Dakota State

OL – Brandon Parker, senior, 6-7, 299, North Carolina A&T

OL – Timon Parris, senior, 6-5, 310, Stony Brook

OL – Aaron Stinnie, senior, 6-5, 290, James Madison



DEFENSE

DL – Pat Afriyie, senior, 6-2, 235, Colgate

DL – Anthony Ellis, senior, 6-1, 245, Charleston Southern

DL – P.J. Hall, senior, 6-1, 280, Sam Houston State

DL – Darius Jackson, senior, 6-3, 237, Jacksonville State

LB – Nick DeLuca, senior, 6-3, 248, North Dakota State

LB – Darius Leonard, senior, 6-3, 220, South Carolina State

LB – Christian Rozeboom, sophomore, 6-2, 220, South Dakota State

LB – Brett Taylor, senior, 6-2, 230, Western Illinois

DB – Mike Basile, senior, 6-1, 200, Monmouth

DB – Marlon Bridges, sophomore, 6-1, 210, Jacksonville State

DB – Cole Reyes, senior, 6-2, 215, North Dakota

DB – Rob Rolle, senior, 6-0, 190, Villanova



SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Lane Clark, senior, 5-11, 170, Tennessee State

P – Ian Berryman, junior, 6-0, 205, Western Carolina

LS – James Fisher, senior, 6-2, 216, North Dakota State

KR – John Santiago, junior, 5-9, 180, North Dakota

PR – Khris Gardin, senior, 5-7, 165, North Carolina A&T

AP – John Lovett, senior, 6-3, 225, Princeton





SECOND TEAM



OFFENSE

QB – Gage Gubrud, junior, 6-2, 195, Eastern Washington

RB – Corey Avery, senior, 5-10, 190, Sam Houston State

RB – Detrez Newsome, senior, 5-10, 210, Western Carolina

FB – Anthony Manzo-Lewis, senior, 6-2, 245, Albany

WR – Emmanuel Butler, senior, 6-3, 210, Northern Arizona

WR – Kamron Lewis, junior, 6-4, 195, Saint Francis

WR – Troy Pelletier, senior, 6-3, 205, Lehigh

TE – Andrew Vollert, senior, 6-5, 245, Weber State

OL – Daniel Cooney, junior, 6-8, 315, San Diego

OL – Ben Huss, senior, 6-2, 307, Duquesne

OL – Jacob Judd, senior, 6-3, 300, Western Illinois

OL – Stockton Mallet, senior, 6-3, 307, Central Arkansas

OL – Skyler Phillips, senior, 6-2, 322, Idaho State



DEFENSE

DL – Andrew Ankrah, senior, 6-4, 234, James Madison

DL – Miles Brown, junior, 6-1, 310, Wofford

DL – Kurt Holuba, senior, 6-4, 270, Princeton

DL – Greg Menard, senior, 6-2, 239, North Dakota State

DL – Ebenezer Ogundeko, senior, 6-3, 255, Tennessee State

LB – Solomon Brown, junior, 6-1, 220, Charleston Southern

LB – Garrett Dolan, senior, 6-2, 240, Houston Baptist

LB – Jared Farley, senior, 5-11, 221, Northern Iowa

LB – Shaheed Salmon, senior, 6-1, 226, Samford

DB – Tre Dempsey, senior, 5-10, 179, North Dakota State

DB – Kahlid Hagens, senior, 6-3, 200, UT Martin

DB – Davontae Harris, senior, 6-0, 200, Illinois State

DB – Tremon Smith, senior, 6-0, 186, Central Arkansas

DB – Kailik Williams, senior, 5-11, 185, The Citadel



SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Griffin Trau, junior, 5-8, 180, Richmond

P – Keith Wrzuszczak, senior, 5-11, 202, Eastern Kentucky

LS – Hunter Winstead, senior, 6-0, 240, Liberty

KR – Shane Simpson, sophomore, 5-9, 185, Towson

PR – Londell Lee, senior, 6-2, 210, UT Martin

AP – Harold Cooper, senior, 5-9, 183, Rhode Island



THIRD TEAM



OFFENSE

QB – Taryn Christion, junior, 6-2, 215, South Dakota State

QB – Devlin Hodges, junior, 6-1, 213, Samford

RB – Dom Bragalone, junior, 5-11, 215, Lehigh

RB – Anthony Philyaw, senior, 6-1, 205, Howard

RB – Deontez Thompson, sophomore, 6-0, 200, Richmond

FB – Kane Louscher, senior, 6-2, 245, South Dakota State

WR – Yedidiah Louis, senior, 5-8, 187, Sam Houston State

WR – Patrick Smith, senior, 6-0, 190, Tennessee State

TE – Jonathan Kloosterman, senior, 6-3, 245, James Madison

OL – Frank Cirone, senior, 6-3, 280, Charleston Southern

OL – Jamil Demby, senior, 6-5, 310, Maine

OL – Chris Durant, senior, 6-4, 310, William & Mary

OL – Justin Spencer, senior, 6-5, 305, Youngstown State

OL – Tyler Tezeno, senior, 6-4, 317, Sam Houston State



DEFENSE

DL – Abdullah Anderson, senior, 6-4, 295, Bucknell

DL – Keontre Anderson, senior, 6-3, 240, Jackson State

DL – Jonathan Petersen, senior, 6-1, 230, San Diego

DL – Jay-Tee Tiuli, senior, 6-4, 320, Eastern Washington

DL – Juwan Wells, junior, 6-2, 255, Liberty

LB – Mac Bignell, senior, 6-1, 205, Montana State

LB – George Odum, senior, 6-2, 190, Central Arkansas

LB – Chad Meredith, senior, 6-4, 244, Southeast Missouri

LB – Dale Warren, junior, 6-0, 215, Chattanooga

DB – Raven Greene, senior, 6-0, 200, James Madison

DB – Robbie Grimsley, junior, 6-0, 183, North Dakota State

DB – Danny Johnson, senior, 5-10, 195, Southern

DB – Taron Johnson, senior, 6-0, 180, Weber State

DB – Omari Williams, senior, 6-1, 190, Samford



SPECIAL TEAMS

PK – Alex Probert, sophomore, 5-9, 170, Liberty

P – Jacob DeMaio, senior, 6-5, 205, Weber State

LS – Danny Garza, senior, 6-0, 230, Houston Baptist

KR – Deion Holliman, senior, 5-9, 188, Missouri State

PR – Terry Wallen, senior, 5-11, 182, Drake

AP – Justice Shelton-Mosley, junior, 5-10, 195, Harvard