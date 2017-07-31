Seahawks sign linebacker Mike Morgan

Morgan first established himself with the Seahawks as a core special teams player, then began to see more playing time in recent years, starting two games in 2015, and three last year while serving as the team’s primary strongside linebacker.More >>
Alexander, a fifth-round pick out of Oregon State in 2015, has appeared in all 32 games over the past two seasons. He has one career start on defense, but is best known for his play on special teams, where he earned Pro Bowl honors last season.More >>
Single-game tickets for Seattle Seahawks home games in 2017 will go on sale at CenturyLink Field on Monday, July 31, at 9 a.m. Fans will be limited to purchasing a total of four tickets.More >>
NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt published his 31 greatest safeties in NFL history and three Seahawks made the cut: Kam Chancellor (No. 23), Earl Thomas (No. 19) and Kenny Easley (No. 7). Kam Chancellor (No. 23).More >>
The Pro Football Focus staff dove into their database and ranked every NFL roster based on how they stand with the 2017 season approaching. The rankings were based on how the expected starters for each team compare in their metrics. The Seahawks’ current roster came in at No. 11 among the 32 NFL clubs, finishing just outside the top-10 behind the Carolina Panthers.More >>
The NFL Network finished announcing its Top 100 Players of 2017 Monday night with the final 10 players, and while no Seahawks cracked that Top 10, Seattle did finish with a league-best eight players on the Top 100 list:More >>
The Seahawks welcomed to Seattle last week a rookie class that included 11 draft picks and eight undrafted free agents, a group that took part in a rookie minicamp last weekend. Now that rookies have joined the team and free agency has for the most part wound down...More >>
Running back Eddie Lacy earned a nice bonus of $55,000 from the Seattle Seahawks for weighing under 255 pounds. Lacy's contract has seven weigh in bonus worth a total of $385,000 as a part of his contract. Eddie Lacy only weighed 237 pounds when he came out of Alabama in 2013 and...More >>
