Stars Come to Coeur d'Alene for Community Cancer Fund's Showcase Event

SEATTLE -- Yovani Gallardo took a shutout into the sixth inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Mets 3-2 on Saturday, ending Jacob deGrom's eight-start winning streak. Gallardo (5-7), banished to the bullpen in mid-June, allowed one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings in his second outing since returning to the rotation. He struck out two and walked two, flashing back to the form when he won 72 games over five seasons with Milwaukee. Edwin Diaz pitched the ninth for his 19...

