Stars Come to Coeur d'Alene for Community Cancer Fund's Showcase Event

by Lindsay Joy, SWX Anchor/Reporter
Wayne Gretzky was on hand for the 4th Annual Showcase event. Wayne Gretzky was on hand for the 4th Annual Showcase event.

Celebrities were out in force in Coeur d'Alene for the 4th annual Showcase event at the CDA Resort Golf Course. Wayne Gretzky, Darius Rucker, and Alfonso Ribeiro were just some of the celebrity golfers helping to raise money for the Community Cancer Fund. Former NBA stars Bruce Bowen and Detlef Schrempf were on hand, along with Spokane natives like NHL star Tyler Johnson and former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien.

