Indians win 3rd straight, beating AquaSox 5-0

Michael Conforto returned to his hometown and hit a pair of solo home runs, Neil Walker and Curtis Granderson had two-out RBI singles in the eighth inning and the New York Mets rallied for a 7-5 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.More >>
Michael Conforto returned to his hometown and hit a pair of solo home runs, Neil Walker and Curtis Granderson had two-out RBI singles in the eighth inning and the New York Mets rallied for a 7-5 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.More >>
The AquaSox were blanked for the third time this season, while the Indians' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.More >>
The AquaSox were blanked for the third time this season, while the Indians' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.More >>
Alexander, a fifth-round pick out of Oregon State in 2015, has appeared in all 32 games over the past two seasons. He has one career start on defense, but is best known for his play on special teams, where he earned Pro Bowl honors last season.More >>
Alexander, a fifth-round pick out of Oregon State in 2015, has appeared in all 32 games over the past two seasons. He has one career start on defense, but is best known for his play on special teams, where he earned Pro Bowl honors last season.More >>
The 27-year-old from Nicaragua spent the first three seasons of his Major League career with Seattle -- going 7-12 with a 4.62 ERA in 47 games, including 35 starts from 2012-14 -- before being traded by previous GM Jack Zduriencik to Tampa Bay for lefty Mike Montgomery in 2015.More >>
The 27-year-old from Nicaragua spent the first three seasons of his Major League career with Seattle -- going 7-12 with a 4.62 ERA in 47 games, including 35 starts from 2012-14 -- before being traded by previous GM Jack Zduriencik to Tampa Bay for lefty Mike Montgomery in 2015.More >>
Tyler Ratliff hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-4 win over the Everett AquaSox on Thursday.More >>
Tyler Ratliff hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-4 win over the Everett AquaSox on Thursday.More >>
Seattle currently has a 51-52 overall record this season, but has won eight games compared to five loses since the All-Star break. The Mariners are chasing the Kansas City Royals for the final wild card spot, as they are only 3.5 games back.More >>
Seattle currently has a 51-52 overall record this season, but has won eight games compared to five loses since the All-Star break. The Mariners are chasing the Kansas City Royals for the final wild card spot, as they are only 3.5 games back.More >>
Schmid is the winningest-coach in MLS history with 254 wins across MLS Regular and Post Season play. Schmid coached the Sounders from 2009-2016.More >>
Schmid is the winningest-coach in MLS history with 254 wins across MLS Regular and Post Season play. Schmid coached the Sounders from 2009-2016.More >>
Single-game tickets for Seattle Seahawks home games in 2017 will go on sale at CenturyLink Field on Monday, July 31, at 9 a.m. Fans will be limited to purchasing a total of four tickets.More >>
Single-game tickets for Seattle Seahawks home games in 2017 will go on sale at CenturyLink Field on Monday, July 31, at 9 a.m. Fans will be limited to purchasing a total of four tickets.More >>
Spokane right-hander Tyree Thompson (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over six innings, leading the Spokane Indians to a 5-3 win over the Everett AquaSox on Wednesday.More >>
Spokane right-hander Tyree Thompson (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over six innings, leading the Spokane Indians to a 5-3 win over the Everett AquaSox on Wednesday.More >>
The Northwest League announced its roster for the 2017 Northwest League/Pioneer League All-Star Game and two Spokane Indians - Cole Ragans and Tyler Ratliff - made the team.More >>
The Northwest League announced its roster for the 2017 Northwest League/Pioneer League All-Star Game and two Spokane Indians - Cole Ragans and Tyler Ratliff - made the team.More >>
The AquaSox were blanked for the third time this season, while the Indians' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.More >>
The AquaSox were blanked for the third time this season, while the Indians' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.More >>
Tyler Ratliff hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-4 win over the Everett AquaSox on Thursday.More >>
Tyler Ratliff hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-4 win over the Everett AquaSox on Thursday.More >>
Spokane right-hander Tyree Thompson (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over six innings, leading the Spokane Indians to a 5-3 win over the Everett AquaSox on Wednesday.More >>
Spokane right-hander Tyree Thompson (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over six innings, leading the Spokane Indians to a 5-3 win over the Everett AquaSox on Wednesday.More >>
The Northwest League announced its roster for the 2017 Northwest League/Pioneer League All-Star Game and two Spokane Indians - Cole Ragans and Tyler Ratliff - made the team.More >>
The Northwest League announced its roster for the 2017 Northwest League/Pioneer League All-Star Game and two Spokane Indians - Cole Ragans and Tyler Ratliff - made the team.More >>
Spokane got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Whatley homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair. The Indians also recorded a season-high 16 base hits.More >>
Spokane got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Whatley homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair. The Indians also recorded a season-high 16 base hits.More >>
Clayton Middleton hit a two-run triple in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 13-1 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday.More >>
Clayton Middleton hit a two-run triple in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 13-1 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday.More >>
The Indians were blanked for the third time this season, as they fall to the Hops 15-0.More >>
The Indians were blanked for the third time this season, as they fall to the Hops 15-0.More >>
The Spokane Indians are officially eliminated from the first half division title after falling to the Hillsboro Hops, 6-5.More >>
The Spokane Indians are officially eliminated from the first half division title after falling to the Hillsboro Hops, 6-5.More >>
Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Melvin Novoa scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to cut the Salem-Keizer lead to 3-2.More >>
Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Melvin Novoa scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to cut the Salem-Keizer lead to 3-2.More >>
Isaias Quiroz hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 2-1.More >>
Isaias Quiroz hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 2-1.More >>