Indians win 3rd straight, beating AquaSox 5-0

Indians now sit at the top of the Northwest League North

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Hever Bueno and Joe Barlow combined for a shutout as the Spokane Indians defeated the Everett AquaSox 5-0 on Friday.

Barlow (4-0) picked up the win after he struck out six while allowing one hit over 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Andres Torres (5-1) went four innings, allowing two runs and seven hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

In the top of the third, Spokane took the lead on a single by Matt Whatley that scored Miguel Aparicio and Melvin Novoa. The Indians then added a run in the sixth and two in the seventh. In the sixth, Tyler Ratliff hit a solo home run, while Whatley and Yonny Hernandez hit RBI singles in the seventh.

The AquaSox were blanked for the third time this season, while the Indians' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.