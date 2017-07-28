Former Zag Karnowski signs pro contract in Spain

Former Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski has signed a professional contract with MoraBanc Andorra, in Spain's Liga ACB Spain.

After graduating, the 7-foot Polish center spent time in the NBA Summer League, appearing in four total games with the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic. During his time with the Magic, Karnowski scored a summer-high 20 points and nine rebounds against his former team, the Hornets.

Last season with Gonzaga, Karnowski won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the top center in college basketball and was named to the All-West Coast Conference First Team. Karnowski was second on the team averaging 12.2 ppg and helped the Zags make their first Final Four in school history. The big man ended his career as Gonzaga's second all-time leader in blocks with 152 and sixth in total rebounds with 819. He also became one of eight players in school history to score 1,000 points and grab 600 rebounds during his time with Gonzaga.

Karnowksi ended his career as the NCAA Division 1 all-time wins leader with 137, passing Duke's Shane Battier (133 wins) during the NCAA Tournament.

Liga ACB is the top basketball league in Spain and MoraBanc Andorra finished eighth in the table last season, good enough to make the playoffs.