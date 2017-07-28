WSU football fall practice schedule announced

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. –Washington State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach and the Cougar football team open fall camp Wednesday, Aug. 2, with a 2 p.m. practice at Rogers Practice Field and Martin Stadium.



The Cougars will hold the first two days of practice in Pullman before heading to Sacajawea Junior High School in Lewiston, Idaho, Friday, Aug. 4. WSU will spend a week in Lewiston, similar to past seasons under Coach Leach.



The Cougars begin with helmets-only practices the first two days of fall camp, and will add shoulder pads day three. The first practice in full pads will take place Aug. 6. Practices will be open to the media and public the first two days in Pullman and the entire time in Lewiston. All media interviews with Head Coach Mike Leach, members of the coaching staff and student-athletes will be conducted after practice.



When the team returns to Pullman, the team is scheduled to take its first off day Aug. 12, before resuming practice at Rogers Practice Field and Martin Stadium Aug. 13. Practices will continue to be open to the media and public, and student-athletes will also be available following those practices. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 24, the first 15 minutes of practice will be open to the media and will then be closed for the remainder of the session. Interviews with coach Leach and the coaching staff will be conducted after practice. Student-athletes will not be available for media interviews until following the Montana State game.



The Cougars open their 2017 season Sept. 2 hosting Montana State at Martin Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on FS1.



Below is the full practice schedule for the WSU football team heading into the season opener. All practice dates and times are subject to change.

2017 WSU Football Practice Schedule:



DATE TIME LOCATION