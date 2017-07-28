WSU football fall practice schedule announced

Karnowski ended his career as Gonzaga's second all-time leader in blocks with 152 and sixth in total rebounds with 819. He also became one of eight players in school history to score 1,000 points and grab 600 rebounds during his time with Gonzaga.More >>
Washington State will open fall camp Wednesday, Aug. 2, with a 2 p.m. practice at Rogers Practice Field and Martin Stadium. The Cougars will hold the first two days of practice in Pullman before heading to Sacajawea Junior High School in Lewiston, Idaho, Friday, Aug. 4. WSU will spend a week in Lewiston, similar to past seasons under Coach Leach.More >>
The Cougars finished second in the Pac-12 North last season, posting a 7-2 conference record and 8-5 overall record. WSU's season was highlighted by an eight-game winning streak, their longest since 1930.More >>
Pulver was at Cal with former Eagle head coach Beau Baldwin since April as an offensive quality control coach. Previously, he spent five seasons at Colorado State working with special teams, including the 2012-14 seasons under former Eagle assistant coach Jim McElwain, who is now head coach at Florida.More >>
Kiara started in 56 of her career 126 games, and was on the court for 97 Gonzaga wins. She became the 17th member of the 600-rebound club finishing with 651, 10th all-time.More >>
The Vandals were outstanding in 2016, finishing the regular season 8-4 before taking down Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. This year's team knows that it will need to keep working to improve.More >>
Game times for all 11 Eastern Washington University football games have been set, as well as television coverage for EWU's five home contests.More >>
Idaho football placed three on preseason All-Sun Belt Conference teams - reigning Newcomer of the Year Aikeem Coleman and offensive lineman Jordan Rose took home first team honors, while linebacker Tony Lashley earned second team accolades.More >>
Falk is one of 40 players, including five from the Pac-12 Conference, named to the watch list for the nation's fourth-oldest individual college football accolade. Falk was a semifinalist for the award last season.More >>
Browning was a finalist for the Walter Camp and Manning Awards in 2016 and also earned Academic All-America District VIII honors as a sophomore. Browning enters the 2017 season with 6,385 yards and 59 touchdown passes in his two seasons at Washington.
Washington State will open fall camp Wednesday, Aug. 2, with a 2 p.m. practice at Rogers Practice Field and Martin Stadium. The Cougars will hold the first two days of practice in Pullman before heading to Sacajawea Junior High School in Lewiston, Idaho, Friday, Aug. 4. WSU will spend a week in Lewiston, similar to past seasons under Coach Leach.More >>
The Cougars finished second in the Pac-12 North last season, posting a 7-2 conference record and 8-5 overall record. WSU's season was highlighted by an eight-game winning streak, their longest since 1930.More >>
Falk is one of 40 players, including five from the Pac-12 Conference, named to the watch list for the nation's fourth-oldest individual college football accolade. Falk was a semifinalist for the award last season.More >>
Morrow was among the 61 players and one of ten Pac-12 Conference players named to the watch list for the award given annually to the best running back in college football.More >>
The Cougars bring back 12 players from their 2016-17 active roster while adding a pair of freshmen and a redshirt-freshmen to bring their totals to 15 for the new season.More >>
Falk was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas award and a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien last season after throwing for the third-most yards in the country (4,468) and tying a school-record with 38 touchdown passes, earning All-Pac-12 second team honors.More >>
Pelluer was among the 109 players named to the watch list for The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service."More >>
Martin Jr. is one of 46 players named to the watch list, including five from the Pac-12 Conference.More >>
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Washington State running back Jamal Morrow was named to the 2017 Paul Hornung Award Watch List, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Monday. Morrow was among the 46 players and one of six Pac-12 Conference players named to the watch list for the award.More >>
DALLAS – Washington State defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell were each named to preseason watch lists for the Bronco Nagurski and Outland Trophy, respectively, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Thursday.More >>
