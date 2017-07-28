Seahawks acquire LB D.J. Alexander from Chiefs for LB Kevin Pier - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Seahawks acquire LB D.J. Alexander from Chiefs for LB Kevin Pierre-Louis

Courtesy: Seattle Seahawks

By Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks made a roster move prior to the start of training camp, sending linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis to Kansas City in exchange for linebacker D.J. Alexander, pending physicals for both players.

Alexander, a fifth-round pick out of Oregon State in 2015, has appeared in all 32 games over the past two seasons. He has one career start on defense, but is best known for his play on special teams, where he earned Pro Bowl honors last season. Alexander had a team-best 23 tackles on special teams over the past two seasons, and earned AFC special teams player of the week honors in Week 17 of the 2015 season when his blocked punt helped secure a Kansas City victory over Oakland.

Pierre-Louis, who came to Seattle as a fourth-round pick in 2014, has appeared in 34 games over the past three seasons, starting one. Like Alexander, his biggest impact has come on special teams.

    •   
