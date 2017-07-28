Mariners acquire Ramirez from Rays in swap for Cishek

"Erasmo brings us a good combination of experience, versatility and control as we look to both be better in 2017, and in future seasons," Dipoto said. "We've added depth to our pitching staff in a variety of ways and maintained flexibility as we move forward with a player that is under club control for 2017, 2018 and 2019."

The 27-year-old from Nicaragua spent the first three seasons of his Major League career with Seattle -- going 7-12 with a 4.62 ERA in 47 games, including 35 starts from 2012-14 -- before being traded by previous GM Jack Zduriencik to Tampa Bay for lefty Mike Montgomery in 2015.

Ramirez has gone 22-20 with a 3.90 ERA in 124 games, including 36 starts, with the Rays. He started 27 games his first year for Tampa Bay, then pitched 63 games in relief last year with one spot start. This season, the 5-foot-10 right-hander is 4-3 with a 4.80 ERA in 26 outings, including the eight starts.

He last started on June 21 and is 3-2 with a 6.05 ERA in those eight outings. In his six-year career, Ramirez is 22-20 with a 4.30 ERA in 71 starts and 7-12 with a 4.04 ERA in 100 relief appearances.

Ramirez is making $3.25 million this season and has two years of arbitration eligibility remaining before he becomes a free agent following the 2019 season.