Indians get 11 hits in their 6-4 win over AquaSox

Indians have now won 5 of their last 6 games

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Tyler Ratliff hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-4 win over the Everett AquaSox on Thursday.

The home run by Ratliff scored Kole Enright and Matt Whatley to give the Indians a 4-1 lead.

Everett answered in the top of the next frame when Joe Venturino hit a two-run single to get within one.

The Indians later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Ratliff and Melvin Novoa hit RBI singles to secure the victory.

Everett saw its comeback attempt come up short after Eugene Helder hit an RBI single, bringing home Joseph Rosa in the eighth inning to cut the Spokane lead to 6-4.

Luis Lopez (1-3) got the win in relief while Michael Suarez (4-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game. Josh Advocate retired the side in order for his third save of the season.

Stranding 12 men on base, the AquaSox did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. For the AquaSox, Helder singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one.