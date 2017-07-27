Mariners prepare for three-game homestand against Mets

Tyler Ratliff hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-4 win over the Everett AquaSox on Thursday.More >>
Seattle currently has a 51-52 overall record this season, but has won eight games compared to five loses since the All-Star break. The Mariners are chasing the Kansas City Royals for the final wild card spot, as they are only 3.5 games back.More >>
Schmid is the winningest-coach in MLS history with 254 wins across MLS Regular and Post Season play. Schmid coached the Sounders from 2009-2016.More >>
Single-game tickets for Seattle Seahawks home games in 2017 will go on sale at CenturyLink Field on Monday, July 31, at 9 a.m. Fans will be limited to purchasing a total of four tickets.More >>
Spokane right-hander Tyree Thompson (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over six innings, leading the Spokane Indians to a 5-3 win over the Everett AquaSox on Wednesday.More >>
The Northwest League announced its roster for the 2017 Northwest League/Pioneer League All-Star Game and two Spokane Indians - Cole Ragans and Tyler Ratliff - made the team.More >>
The Seattle Mariners drop their series finale against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, losing 4-0. The Mariners will begin a three-game series against the New York Mets on Friday.More >>
Spokane got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Whatley homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair. The Indians also recorded a season-high 16 base hits.More >>
The United States has posted a 14-2-8 record against Jamaica, with their most recent victory coming in February of 2017 in an international friendly.More >>
