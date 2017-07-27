Mariners prepare for three-game homestand against Mets

The Seattle Mariners are preparing for a three-game homestand against the New York Mets, after getting their first day off since the All-Star break. The Mariners are coming off a series win against the Boston Red Sox and are poised to make a push towards the final wild card spot.

After the All-Star break, the Mariners acquired pitchers David Phelps from the Miami Marlins, and Marco Gonzales from the St. Louis Cardinals, in hopes of improving their bullpen and starting rotation. Phelps has appeared in 44 games this season, three of which have been with the Mariners since the trade. Phelps has struck out 55 batters this season, while only giving up 18 earned runs. Seattle also received former Gonzaga Bulldogs pitcher Marco Gonzales from the St. Louis Cardinals for 22-year-old outfielder Tyler O'Neil. On Monday with the Tacoma Rainiers, Gonzales pitched six innings and struck out five batters in a 4-3 win over the Sacramento River Cats. Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto spoke on the Danny, Dave and Moore show on SWX and had high praise for the former Gonzaga standout.

"He is about as Major League ready as AAA pitcher can be,” Dipoto said. “At some point, whether it’s during the month to come, August or September, we will see him in Seattle in 2017.”

The acquisition of both Phelps and Gonzales should help the Mariners, as they rank 17th in the MLB giving up 489 runs. Seattle currently has a 51-52 overall record this season, but has won eight games compared to five loses since the All-Star break. The Mariners are chasing the Kansas City Royals for the final wild card spot and are currently only 3.5 games back.

Courtesy: MLB.com

The Mariners begin a three-game homestand against the Mets on Friday at 7:10 p.m. before playing nine straight road games against the Rangers, Royals then Athletics.