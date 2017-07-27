Former Sounders HC Sigi Schmid named Galaxy head coach

By LA Galaxy

Sigi Schmid has been named LA Galaxy Head Coach, the club announced today. Curt Onalfo has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately. Schmid, a two-time MLS Coach of the Year and two-time MLS Cup winner from his previous time with the Galaxy, Columbus Crew SC and Seattle Sounders FC, will begin today and will coach the team during their match this Saturday, July 29, at StubHub Center against Seattle Sounders FC (7 p.m. PT; ESPN, ESPN Deportes). Schmid will only be available to media today during a conference call at 2 p.m. PT. Additional details are below.

“After a great deal of evaluation and careful consideration, we believe that Sigi Schmid is the best person to coach our team for the remainder of this season and into the future,” said LA Galaxy President Chris Klein. “Sigi is one of the most experienced coaches in the history of soccer in the United States and he is an extremely successful manager that has proven himself to be a winner within Major League Soccer. Sigi has been one of the best coaches the history of our league and we have full confidence in him to lead our team moving forward. Our goal remains to win trophies and be the best club in North America and we believe that Sigi gives us the best opportunity to achieve this. Curt Onalfo has been a loyal servant to the Galaxy and Galaxy II for a number of seasons and we wish him well.”

Schmid is the winningest-coach in MLS history with 254 wins across MLS Regular and Post Season play. Throughout his career, he has captured two MLS Cups (2002, 2008), a record five U.S. Open Cups (2001, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014), three MLS Supporters’ Shields (2002, 2008, 2014) and coached one of just two teams ever to capture a CONCACAF Champions Cup (2000). Additionally, he reached the MLS Cup Playoffs in 13 seasons, while recording 28 MLS Cup Playoff wins, the second most in MLS history. Schmid is one of two coaches in MLS history to guide two different teams to MLS Cup titles and he is one of three to coach in four total MLS Cup Finals.

“In the city of Los Angeles and throughout North America, the LA Galaxy are the iconic standard of success and innovation within soccer,” said Schmid. “I am very proud to return to the Galaxy and I know the expectations here are to win championships each year, beginning with a sixth MLS Cup. I am thankful to AEG President and CEO Dan Beckerman, Galaxy President Chris Klein and Galaxy General Manager Pete Vagenas for the opportunity to lead this team. I will work tirelessly to again win trophies for the club, its players, our fans and the city of Los Angeles..”

Throughout his professional coaching career, which began in 1999 as the LA Galaxy Head Coach, Schmid has spent time with the Galaxy (1999-2004), Columbus Crew SC (2006-2008) and Seattle Sounders FC (2009-2016). During his time in MLS, Schmid has compiled a 228-165-113 record during the MLS Regular Season.

“After a great deal of communication with Chris Klein, Dan Beckerman and Mr. Anschutz we felt this was the best decision for our club going forward,” said LA Galaxy General Manager Pete Vagenas. “There are a lot of games left in the second half of the MLS season and we believe Sigi can help guide this team while competing for a playoff position and our sixth MLS Cup. We will provide Sigi the necessary support and resources for this club to be successful.”

Schmid’s coaching career began in 1980 when he became head coach of the UCLA Men’s Soccer Program after serving as an assistant in previous years. He remained with UCLA, his alma mater, for nearly 20 years, leading the team to a 322-63-33 record, 16-consecutive playoff appearances and three NCAA championships (1985, 1990, 1997) while becoming one of the most successful soccer college coaches of all time. Following the 1997 season, Schmid was named NCAA Coach of the Year.

His time with UCLA led him to his first professional coaching job when he took over the LA Galaxy in 1999. In his first season with the club, he led the team to a 17-9-0 record and was voted the MLS Coach of the Year. From 1999-2004, Schmid led the LA Galaxy to four major trophies: the 2002 MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield, the 2001 U.S. Open Cup and the 2000 CONCACAF Champions’ Cup. Altogether, his Galaxy teams recorded a 79-53-32 record and reached the MLS Cup final four times, winning three division crowns.

He coached Columbus Crew SC from 2006-2008, leading the team to their first ever MLS Cup title in 2008, before joining Seattle Sounders FC in 2009. As head coach of Seattle, Schmid led the team to four U.S. Open Cup titles, an MLS Supporters’ Shield and seven-straight appearances in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Internationally, he has twice served as the U.S. U-20 National Team head coach, most recently in 2005 at the FIFA World Championships. Schmid also served as an assistant to Bora Milutinovic on the USMNT 1994 FIFA World Cup team in addition to serving as head coach for the 1991 World University Games and 1995 Pan American Games.

Goalkeeper coach Daniel Gonzalez and Assistant Coach Rob Becerra will remain on the first-team coaching staff. Ante Razov will remain with the club in another role.

SIGI SCHMID'S MLS COACHING CAREER

Year Team W L T Pct. 1999 LA Galaxy 17 9 0 .654 2000 LA Galaxy 14 10 8 .563 2001 LA Galaxy 14 7 5 .635 2002 LA Galaxy 16 9 3 .625 2003 LA Galaxy 9 12 9 .450 2004 LA Galaxy 9 6 7 .568 2006 Columbus Crew SC 8 15 9 .391 2007 Columbus Crew SC 9 11 10 .467 2008 Columbus Crew SC 17 7 6 .667 2009 Seattle Sounders FC 12 7 11 .583 2010 Seattle Sounders FC 14 10 6 .567 2011 Seattle Sounders FC 18 7 9 .662 2012 Seattle Sounders FC 15 8 11 .603 2013 Seattle Sounders FC 15 12 7 .544 2014 Seattle Sounders FC 20 10 4 .647 2015 Seattle Sounders FC 15 13 6 .529 2016 Seattle Sounders FC 6 12 2 .350 Career Totals 228 165 113 .562

Notes/accomplishments

Schmid is the winningest coach in MLS history with 254 MLS wins between MLS Regular Season/Playoffs Top five: Schmid (254), Arena (234), Kinnear (181), Yallop (140), Bradley (138)

Has won an MLS-record five U.S. Open Cups (2001, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2014)

He is one of four coaches all time to win multiple MLS Cups

He made the playoffs in 13 of his 17 seasons coaching in MLS (1998-2006); he had winning seasons in 12 of his 17 years coaching in MLS

Trophies

MLS Cup (2) – LA Galaxy (2002), Columbus Crew SC (2008)

U.S. Open Cup (5) – LA Galaxy (2001), Seattle Sounders FC (2009, 2010, 2011, 2014)

MLS Supporters’ Shield (3) – LA Galaxy (2002), Columbus Crew SC (2008), Seattle Sounders FC (2014)

CONCACAF Champions’ Cup – LA Galaxy (2000)

Individual Achievements