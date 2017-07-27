Seahawks' single-game tickets go on sale Monday

By Seattle Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. – Single-game tickets for Seattle Seahawks home games in 2017 will go on sale at CenturyLink Field on Monday, July 31, at 9 a.m. Fans will be limited to purchasing a total of four tickets.

Single-game tickets will be made available at the CenturyLink Field NW Box Office for $65.50 each. Beginning at 8 a.m., fans will enjoy a live DJ and fan activities. A Seahawks merchandise kiosk will be available at the west gate.

Guests will be permitted on CenturyLink Field property beginning on Monday, July 31, at 7 a.m. Overnight camping is prohibited. Complimentary parking will be made available in the CenturyLink Field garage beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday. There will not be a wristband distribution for the 2017 Single Game Ticket On-Sale.

The Seahawks will also make single-game tickets available to the Blue Pride wait list members via an exclusive email offer beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 31.

Season tickets for the 2017 season are sold out. The Seahawks posted a 99% season ticket renewal rate while selling 61,000 season tickets. The Blue Pride season ticket wait list, which gives fans the option to purchase future season tickets, is also sold out with 12,000 memberships.

