Indians get first home win of 2nd half, beating AquaSox 5-3

Indians are now 2-1 in the 2nd half of the season

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Austin O'Banion drove in Miguel Aparicio with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 5-3 win over the Everett AquaSox on Wednesday.

Joseph Kuzia got Johnny Adams to ground out with runners on first and second to end the game for his first save of the season.

Aparicio scored on the sacrifice fly in the first to give the Indians a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third on a single by Yonny Hernandez.

After Spokane added three runs in the fourth, the AquaSox cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Ronald Rosario hit a solo home run.

The Indians tacked on another run in the sixth when Curtis Terry hit a solo home run.

Everett saw its comeback attempt come up short after Joseph Rosa and Eugene Helder hit RBI singles in the seventh and ninth innings to cut the Spokane lead to 5-3.

Spokane right-hander Tyree Thompson (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Anjul Hernandez (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Rosario homered and singled twice for the AquaSox.