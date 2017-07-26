WSU picked to finish 3rd in Pac-12 North

The Pac-12 Conference released its preseason media poll on Wednesday, with the Washington State Cougars projected to finish third in the North Division. The USC Trojans were chosen as the favorite to win the 2017 Pac-12 Conference football title in a vote of 52 media members who cover Pac-12 football. The reigning Pac-12 champions, the Washington Huskies, received 49 first-place votes to finish at the top of the North Division, while the Cougars received one first-place vote.

The Cougars finished second in the Pac-12 North last season, posting a 7-2 conference record and 8-5 overall record. WSU's season was highlighted by an eight-game winning streak, their longest since 1930. This year, the Cougars open up the season with five consecutive home games beginning with Montana State on Sept. 2.

Washington State Schedule

9/2 vs. Montana State

9/9 vs. Boise State

9/16 vs. Oregon State

9/23 vs. Nevada

9/29 vs. USC

10/7 at. Oregon

10/13 at. California

10/21 vs. Colorado

10/28 at. Arizona

11/4 vs. Stanford

11/11 at. Utah

11/25 at. Washington

The 2017 Pac-12 championship game will take place on Dec. 1 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.