Indians' Ragans & Ratliff named to NWL All-Star team

By Spokane Indians

HILLSBORO, OR - The Northwest League is thrilled to announce its roster for the 2017 Northwest League/Pioneer League All-Star Game. The Northwest League will square off with the Pioneer League on Tuesday, August 1st at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro.

NWL President Mike Ellis Statement:


"The NWL is proud to host the 2017 NWL/PL All-Star Game in Hillsboro. The players are the very best and Hillsboro is an excellent environment to display their talent. I am sure everyone taking part or watching the game will have a wonderful experience."


Starting Lineup


Below are the starters for the 2017 NWL All-Star Team:


C Riley Adams Vancouver Canadians
1B Pavin Smith Hillsboro Hops
2B Joseph Rosa Everett AquaSox
SS Aramis Ademan Eugene Emeralds
3B Eudy Ramos Hillsboro Hops
OF Malique Ziegler Salem-Keizer Volcanoes
OF Daniel Jipping Boise Hawks
OF Steven Linkous Boise Hawks
DH Ryan Kirby Salem-Keizer Volcanoes

Full Roster


Catchers
Riley Adams Vancouver (TOR) | 3rd Round, 2017 Draft | .330/.380/.510 | 2 HR | 21 RBI
David Banuelos Everett (SEA) | 5th Round, 2017 Draft | .317/.419/.556 | 3 HR | 22 RBI
Daulton Varsho Hillsboro (ARI) | Competitive Balance B, 2017 Draft | .344/.392/.567 | 3 HR | 24 RBI

First Base
Pavin Smith Hillsboro (ARI) | 1st Round, 2017 Draft | .359/.431/.456 | 37 H | 11 RBI

Second Base
Joseph Rosa Everett (SEA) | Free Agent | .309/.385/.577 | 6 HR | 26 RBI
Yan Sanchez Hillsboro (ARI) | Free Agent | .276/.324/.468 | 3 HR | 25 RBI

Third Base
Eudy Ramos Hillsboro (ARI) | Free Agent | .314/.359/.449 | 4 HR | 25 RBI
Tyler Ratliff Spokane (TEX) | 17th Round, 2017 Draft | .265/.324/.397 | 18 H | 7 RBI

Shortstop
Aramis Ademan Eugene (CHC) | Free Agent | .279/.357/.464 | 4 HR | 21 RBI
Manuel Geraldo Salem-Keizer (SF) | Free Agent | .304/.331/.365 | 45 H | 20 RBI

Outfielders
Malique Ziegler Salem-Keizer (SF) | 22nd Round, 2016 Draft | .306/.378/.451 | 17 SB | 9 RBI
Daniel Jipping Boise (COL) | 22nd Round, 2017 Draft | .250/.357/.583 | 9 HR | 21 RBI
Steven Linkous Boise (COL) | 22nd Round, 2016 Draft | .296/.411/.344 | 19 SB | 13 RBI
Luis Asuncion Tri-City (SD) | Free Agent | .282/.333/.437 | 3 HR | 18 RBI

Designated Hitters

Ryan Kirby                          Salem-Keizer (SF) | 12th Round, 2016 Draft | .310/.392/.479 | 4 HR | 35 RBI

Gustavo Polanco              Eugene (CHC) | Free Agent | .289/.316/.403 | 43 H | 20 RBI

Pitchers
Stetson Woods Salem-Keizer (SF) | 9th Round, 2014 Draft | 2-0/1.97 ERA/35 K
Riley Smith Hillsboro (ARI) | 24th Round, 2016 Draft | 3-3/3.60 ERA/28 K
Tyler Keele Hillsboro (ARI) | 15th Round, 2016 Draft | 3-3/3.05 ERA/44 K
Emmanuel Ramirez Tri-City (SD) | Free Agent | 2-1/2.61 ERA/46 K
Henry Henry Tri-City (SD) | Free Agent | 1-3/2.83 ERA/26 K
Andres Torres Everett (SEA) | Free Agent | 5-0/2.45 ERA/33 K
Cole Ragans Spokane (TEX) | 1st Round, 2016 Draft | 2-1/2.18 ERA/49 K
Erbert Gonzalez Hillsboro (ARI) | Free Agent | 2-0/2.20 ERA/6 saves
Luis Aquino Eugene (CHC) | Free Agent | 1-1/0.54 ERA/4 saves
William Ouellette Vancouver (TOR) | Free Agent | 3-0/4.96 ERA/4 saves
Orlando Pascual Vancouver (TOR) | Free Agent | 2-0/1.35 ERA/25 K
Jose Galindo Tri-City (SD) | 13th Round, 2016 Draft | 1-0/0.00 ERA/23 K

