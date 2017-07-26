Indians' Ragans & Ratliff named to NWL All-Star team

The Northwest League announced its roster for the 2017 Northwest League/Pioneer League All-Star Game and two Spokane Indians - Cole Ragans and Tyler Ratliff - made the team.More >>
The Seattle Mariners drop their series finale against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, losing 4-0. The Mariners will begin a three-game series against the New York Mets on Friday.More >>
Spokane got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Whatley homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair. The Indians also recorded a season-high 16 base hits.More >>
The United States has posted a 14-2-8 record against Jamaica, with their most recent victory coming in February of 2017 in an international friendly.More >>
Clayton Middleton hit a two-run triple in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 13-1 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday.More >>
James Paxton allowed four singles over seven innings to win his fifth consecutive start in July and Kyle Seager homered to pace the Seattle Mariners to a 4-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. Paxton (10-3) retired the first 13 hitters before Jackie Bradley Jr.'s single to center with one out in the fifth.More >>
It was a blistering weekend over at Laurel Golf Club for the 100th Montana State Women's Amateur Golf Tournament, but both on the thermometer, as well as the scorecards.More >>
The Billings Mustangs (16-17) snapped their three-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Grand Junction Rockies (17-16).More >>
The Yankees bullpen put together a needed shutdown effort, and New York looked more like the team that showed so much early-season promise.More >>
The Northwest League announced its roster for the 2017 Northwest League/Pioneer League All-Star Game and two Spokane Indians - Cole Ragans and Tyler Ratliff - made the team.More >>
Spokane got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Whatley homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair. The Indians also recorded a season-high 16 base hits.More >>
Clayton Middleton hit a two-run triple in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 13-1 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday.More >>
The Indians were blanked for the third time this season, as they fall to the Hops 15-0.More >>
The Spokane Indians are officially eliminated from the first half division title after falling to the Hillsboro Hops, 6-5.More >>
Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Melvin Novoa scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to cut the Salem-Keizer lead to 3-2.More >>
Isaias Quiroz hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 2-1.More >>
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Riley Adams had a walk-off double with one out in the 12th inning, as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 4-3 on Friday. Logan Warmoth scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single. The Indians took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 12th when Matt Whatley hit an RBI single.More >>
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Riley Adams hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Brandon Polizzi tripled and singled as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 5-3 on Thursday.More >>
