Pulver hired as EWU tight ends coach & special teams coordinator

By EWU Athletics

Having spent four previous seasons at Eastern Washington University, Heath Pulver will return to EWU and serve as tight ends coach and special teams coordinator, Eastern head coach Aaron Best announced Wednesday (July 26).



Most recently, Pulver had coaching stints at Colorado State and Cal where he worked for a pair of ex-Eagle coaches. Pulver is a graduate of both Eastern and nearby University High School in Spokane, Wash.



"For lots of reasons we are excited to get Heath back to Cheney and close to his hometown," said new Eastern head coach Aaron Best. "It is always an added bonus that every special teams unit hears one voice from one coach, and Heath is going to be that guy. His passion for special teams has been evident since his time here at EWU, and now he gets to display his own work from both a special teams and tight ends perspective. We welcome Heath and his brand new wife Brittany to our Eagle Football family with open arms."



Best also announced that new offensive line coach Jase Butorac will officially assume duties as academic coordinator, veteran linebackers coach Josh Fetter will handle high school relations, new running backs coach Kevin Maurice will add the title of video coordinator and Brian Strandley will the school's liaison with professional football teams.



Pulver was at Cal with former Eagle head coach Beau Baldwin since April as an offensive quality control coach. Previously, he spent five seasons at Colorado State working with special teams, including the 2012-14 seasons under former Eagle assistant coach Jim McElwain, who is now head coach at Florida.



Before that, Pulver was tight ends coach and special teams assistant for the Eagles in the 2010 and 2011 seasons, and two additional years as student assistant working with the defense. He received his bachelor's degree from EWU in interdisciplinary studies with a minor in art and history in 2009, and was part of EWU's national championship team in 2010.



In the 2010 season, he coached honorable mention All-Big Sky Conference tight end Matt Martin, as well as a pair of young freshmen – Zack Gehring and Ryan Seto. That trio combined for 30 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns as Eastern went on to finish 13-2 and win the NCAA Division I title.



A 2000 graduate of University High School in Spokane, Wash., Pulver redshirted as a defensive tackle at Eastern Oregon University in fall 2000. He returned and coached running backs at University High School from 2001-2002, then spent five years at Montana. He was a student manager for the Grizzlies in 2003, and from 2004-2007 he was a student assistant coach for the offense and special teams. He returned to Spokane and transferred to EWU in 2008.



Pulver was born May 24, 1981. He married Brittany Koehler on July 7, 2017. She was previously an athletic trainer at Colorado State.