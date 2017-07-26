Former Zag Kudron signs pro contract to play in Spain - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Former Zag Kudron signs pro contract to play in Spain

By Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Gonzaga standout Kiara Kudron has signed a professional contract to play the upcoming season with Club Baloncesto Leganés in Madrid, Spain.

Kudron just completed her final season with the Zags, where she was named to the All-WCC First Team as well as to the WCC All-Tournament team after helping lead Gonzaga to both conference titles and an NCAA bid. She averaged 10 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists for the season.

“Gonzaga has helped me grow in so many positive ways,” Kudron said. “I’m anxious to continue the journey while welcoming the opportunity to visit other countries and meet new people. What a great opportunity it is going to be to share my strengths as a person both on and off the court.”

This past season alone, the redshirt senior led the Zags in scoring eight times, led in rebounds 19 times, led in assists 11 times, and led in steals six times. She shot 51 percent from the field, third in the conference. She finished with 35 career games with eight or more rebounds. Kiara started in 56 of her career 126 games, and was on the court for 97 Gonzaga wins. She became the 17th member of the 600-rebound club finishing with 651, 10th all-time.

She also shined in the classroom, being named Academic All-WCC, a DI-AAA Scholar-Athlete, and Honorable Mention Academic All-Conference. She earned her bachelor’s in physical education and master’s degree in organization leadership, all within her five years at GU.

“I am really excited for the next step in Kiara’s career,” Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier said. “She has continued to improve every year she has been at Gonzaga and I’m looking forward to watching what she does at the professional level. I have so much confidence in her skill set and toughness, and I know she will transition quickly. Zag nation will be watching and cheering her on from the U.S.”

Club Baloncesto Leganés plays in the Liga Femenina 2 basketball league in Spain as part of the Spanish Basketball Federation. The team competed under the name Olimpico 64 last season. The season begins this fall.

