Indians fail to complete comeback, fall to AquaSox 10-9

Spokane will play Everett Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Ronald Rosario homered and singled, scoring two runs as the Everett AquaSox defeated the Spokane Indians 10-9 on Tuesday.

Johnny Adams singled twice with two runs for Everett.

David Gerber struck Yonny Hernandez out with a runner on second to end the game for his third save of the season.

Everett took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a double by Eugene Helder that scored Joseph Rosa.

Trailing 10-7, the Indians cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Clayton Middleton hit a sacrifice fly and Matt Whatley scored on a wild pitch.

Everett left-hander Lane Ratliff (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Alex Speas (0-6) took the loss in the Northwest League game after allowing seven runs and four hits over 2 1/3 innings.

In the losing effort, Spokane got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Whatley homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair. The Indians also recorded a season-high 16 base hits.

