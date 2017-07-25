United States prepares for Jamaica in Gold Cup final

Spokane got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Whatley homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair. The Indians also recorded a season-high 16 base hits.More >>
The United States has posted a 14-2-8 record against Jamaica, with their most recent victory coming in February of 2017 in an international friendly.
Clayton Middleton hit a two-run triple in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 13-1 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday.
James Paxton allowed four singles over seven innings to win his fifth consecutive start in July and Kyle Seager homered to pace the Seattle Mariners to a 4-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. Paxton (10-3) retired the first 13 hitters before Jackie Bradley Jr.'s single to center with one out in the fifth.
It was a blistering weekend over at Laurel Golf Club for the 100th Montana State Women's Amateur Golf Tournament, but both on the thermometer, as well as the scorecards.
The Billings Mustangs (16-17) snapped their three-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Grand Junction Rockies (17-16).
The Yankees bullpen put together a needed shutdown effort, and New York looked more like the team that showed so much early-season promise.
Riding a bright yellow bike to match his shiny leader's jersey, defending champion Chris Froome won his fourth and most challenging Tour de France title on Sunday.
NASCAR officials sent drivers to the pits and instructed fans to clear the stands at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as severe weather entered the area during Sunday's Brickyard 400. The race was stopped just 12 laps in.
