United States prepares for Jamaica in Gold Cup final

The United States is no stranger to the CONCACAF Gold Cup final, having won the biennial tournament four times since 2002. The United States Men's National Team will look for their fifth title since the turn of the century when they play Jamaica Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The U.S. previously won the Gold Cup championship back in 2013 when they beat Panama 1-0.

The USMNT reached the championship by beating El Salvador in the quarterfinals and Costa Rica in the semifinals. Jamaica's quest included a 2-1 victory over Canada in the quarterfinals and an upset over the reigning Gold Cup champions Mexico in the semifinals.

Since 1988, the United States has posted a 14-2-8 record against Jamaica, with their most recent victory coming in February of 2017 in an international friendly. However, Jamaica last beat the United States in the semifinals of the 2015 Gold Cup, which gave them a ticket to their first Gold Cup final. Wednesday's matchup will be the 25th meeting between these two teams. Here's a look back at the United States' previous ten matches against Jamaica:

Nov. 17, 2004 : Draw. 1-1, FIFA World Cup Qualification

: Draw. 1-1, FIFA World Cup Qualification Jul. 16, 2005 : Win. 3-1, CONCACAF Gold Cup

: Win. 3-1, CONCACAF Gold Cup Apr. 11, 2006 : Draw. 1-1, International Friendly

: Draw. 1-1, International Friendly Jun. 19, 2011 : Win. 2-0, CONCACAF Gold Cup

: Win. 2-0, CONCACAF Gold Cup Sep. 07, 2012 : Loss. 1-2, FIFA World Cup Qualification

: Loss. 1-2, FIFA World Cup Qualification Sep. 11, 2012 : Win. 1-0, FIFA World Cup Qualification

: Win. 1-0, FIFA World Cup Qualification Jun. 07, 2013 : Win. 2-1, FIFA World Cup Qualification

: Win. 2-1, FIFA World Cup Qualification Oct. 11, 2013 : Win. 2-0, FIFA World Cup Qualification

: Win. 2-0, FIFA World Cup Qualification Jul. 22, 2015 : Loss. 1-2, CONCACAF Gold Cup

: Loss. 1-2, CONCACAF Gold Cup Feb. 03, 2017: Win. 1-0, International Friendly

Team USA and Seattle Sounders' star Clint Dempsey will be looking to break Landon Donovan's all-time USMNT goal record of 57 on Wednesday. Dempsey tied Donovan's record in the 82nd-minute during the United States' 2-0 win against Costa Rica. It took him just 136 matches to score 57 goals, compared to Donovan's 153 appearances.

After the Gold Cup championship, the United States will continue their quest towards qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup when they face Costa Rica on September 1.