Vandals take over Sun Belt media day

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Idaho football took to New Orleans over the weekend for the annual Sun Belt Conference Football Media Day and Fais DoDo. The Vandals were represented well, with head coach Paul Petrino, quarterback Matt Linehan and defensive lineman Aikeem Coleman taking the podium.



The Vandals were outstanding in 2016, finishing the regular season 8-4 before taking down Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. This year's team knows that it will need to keep working to improve, with all three participants in media day stressing the team mantra of #RaiseTheBar.



"We're trying to raise the raise the bar," said Coleman. "But raising the bar means we have to get more wins than we did last year. So 10 or 11, somewhere in the double-digits is perfect."



"Our moniker is #RaiseTheBar and I think we expect to not only just as well, but better than last year," Linehan said. "We're confident in a lot of guys that we have returning. We're confident in our scheme and our team. I think we're going to do a great job this year."



Petrino had a lot of positive things to say about both his offense, but the Idaho head coach really lit up when talking about his defense.



"I think our strength, what we're really excited about, is our speed on defense," Petrino said. "I think it will be the most speed on defense since I've been at Idaho."

