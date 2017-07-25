Vandals take over Sun Belt media day - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Vandals take over Sun Belt media day

Courtesy: Idaho Athletics Courtesy: Idaho Athletics

By Idaho Athletics

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Idaho football took to New Orleans over the weekend for the annual Sun Belt Conference Football Media Day and Fais DoDo.  The Vandals were represented well, with head coach Paul Petrino, quarterback Matt Linehan and defensive lineman Aikeem Coleman taking the podium.
 
The Vandals were outstanding in 2016, finishing the regular season 8-4 before taking down Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.  This year's team knows that it will need to keep working to improve, with all three participants in media day stressing the team mantra of #RaiseTheBar.
 
"We're trying to raise the raise the bar," said Coleman.  "But raising the bar means we have to get more wins than we did last year.  So 10 or 11, somewhere in the double-digits is perfect."
 
"Our moniker is #RaiseTheBar and I think we expect to not only just as well, but better than last year," Linehan said.  "We're confident in a lot of guys that we have returning.  We're confident in our scheme and our team.  I think we're going to do a great job this year."
 
Petrino had a lot of positive things to say about both his offense, but the Idaho head coach really lit up when talking about his defense.
 
"I think our strength, what we're really excited about, is our speed on defense," Petrino said.  "I think it will be the most speed on defense since I've been at Idaho."
  The 2017 season is right around the corner, with fall camp starting up next week.  The Vandals kickoff the season at home on Thursday, August 31 against Sacramento State.  Check GoVandals.com/tickets to get your seat today.
 
Fans can stay up-to-date on all things Idaho football by following the team on Twitter, @VandalFootball, on Instagram, @VandalsFB, or on Facebook by searching Idaho Vandals Football.

For more information on Idaho Athletics, visit GoVandals.com.  Fans can also find Idaho on Twitter and Instagram, @Idaho_Vandals, or on Facebook by searching Idaho Vandals.

Watch the Vandals' media day.

  • IdahoIdahoMore>>

  • Vandals take over Sun Belt media day

    Vandals take over Sun Belt media day

    Courtesy: Idaho AthleticsCourtesy: Idaho Athletics

    The Vandals were outstanding in 2016, finishing the regular season 8-4 before taking down Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. This year's team knows that it will need to keep working to improve.

    More >>

    The Vandals were outstanding in 2016, finishing the regular season 8-4 before taking down Colorado State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. This year's team knows that it will need to keep working to improve.

    More >>

  • Vandals land three players on preseason All-Sun Belt team

    Vandals land three players on preseason All-Sun Belt team

    Courtesy: Idaho AthleticsCourtesy: Idaho Athletics

    Idaho football placed three on preseason All-Sun Belt Conference teams - reigning Newcomer of the Year Aikeem Coleman and offensive lineman Jordan Rose took home first team honors, while linebacker Tony Lashley earned second team accolades.

    More >>

    Idaho football placed three on preseason All-Sun Belt Conference teams - reigning Newcomer of the Year Aikeem Coleman and offensive lineman Jordan Rose took home first team honors, while linebacker Tony Lashley earned second team accolades.

    More >>

  • Vandals picked to finish 6th in Sun Belt

    Vandals picked to finish 6th in Sun Belt

    Courtesy: Idaho AthleticsCourtesy: Idaho Athletics

    Idaho football was picked to finish sixth in the Sun Belt Conference Preseason Poll, the league office announced on Thursday. The poll is compiled by the conference's 12 head coaches.

    More >>

    Idaho football was picked to finish sixth in the Sun Belt Conference Preseason Poll, the league office announced on Thursday. The poll is compiled by the conference's 12 head coaches.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.