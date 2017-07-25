Spokane Starts 2nd Half With 13-1 Win At Hillsboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Carrie Underwood won't be "waiting all day for Sunday night" this fall when NBC premieres a new theme song for its prime-time "Sunday Night Football" program.More >>
LOS ANGELES - Michael Vick has some advice for Colin Kaepernick if he wants another shot in the NFL: Get a haircut. During an appearance Monday on Fox Sports 1's "Speak for Yourself," Vick said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback needs to lose his Afro or cornrows for a "clean-cut" style in order to get a job.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter announced on July 14 that forward Milos Fafrak has signed a Standard Player Agreement and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. Fafrak was the Chiefs’ first round (18th overall) pick in June’s 2017 CHL Import Draft.More >>
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Tyler Johnson a seven-year contract worth $5-million AAV, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Johnson, 26, skated in 66 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, recording 19 goals and 45 points to go along with 28 penalty minutes.More >>
Spokane Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe has been invited to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2017 Development Camp, as announced by the Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon. The camp will begin July 7 at the MasterCard Centre for Hockey Excellence in Toronto. McIndoe, a 1999-born forward from Camrose, Alberta.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs selected 1999-born players Milos Fafrak (first round, 18th overall) and Filip Kral (second round, 78th overall) in Wednesday morning’s 2017 CHL Import Draft. After passes, Fafrak and Kral were the 15th and 59th players taken, respectively. “Fafrak is a skilled forward who gives us not only offensive ability but size up front with our forward groupMore >>
Clayton Middleton hit a two-run triple in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 13-1 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday.More >>
James Paxton allowed four singles over seven innings to win his fifth consecutive start in July and Kyle Seager homered to pace the Seattle Mariners to a 4-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. Paxton (10-3) retired the first 13 hitters before Jackie Bradley Jr.'s single to center with one out in the fifth.More >>
It was a blistering weekend over at Laurel Golf Club for the 100th Montana State Women's Amateur Golf Tournament, but both on the thermometer, as well as the scorecards.More >>
The Billings Mustangs (16-17) snapped their three-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over the Grand Junction Rockies (17-16).More >>
The Yankees bullpen put together a needed shutdown effort, and New York looked more like the team that showed so much early-season promise.More >>
Riding a bright yellow bike to match his shiny leader's jersey, defending champion Chris Froome won his fourth and most challenging Tour de France title on Sunday.More >>
NASCAR officials sent drivers to the pits and instructed fans to clear the stands at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as severe weather entered the area during Sunday's Brickyard 400. The race was stopped just 12 laps in.More >>
On it's 100th year of existence, the Montana State Amateur Golf Tournaments didn't disappoint.More >>
The Indians were blanked for the third time this season, as they fall to the Hops 15-0.More >>
Clayton Middleton hit a two-run triple in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 13-1 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday.More >>
The Indians were blanked for the third time this season, as they fall to the Hops 15-0.More >>
The Spokane Indians are officially eliminated from the first half division title after falling to the Hillsboro Hops, 6-5.More >>
Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Melvin Novoa scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to cut the Salem-Keizer lead to 3-2.More >>
Isaias Quiroz hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 2-1.More >>
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Riley Adams had a walk-off double with one out in the 12th inning, as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 4-3 on Friday. Logan Warmoth scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single. The Indians took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 12th when Matt Whatley hit an RBI single.More >>
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Riley Adams hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Brandon Polizzi tripled and singled as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 5-3 on Thursday.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Andretty Cordero hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday. The home run by Cordero capped a three-run inning and gave the Indians a 4-3 lead after Yonny Hernandez scored on a ground out earlier in the inning.More >>
