Spokane Starts 2nd Half With 13-1 Win At Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Clayton Middleton hit a two-run triple in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 13-1 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday.

The triple by Middleton came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Indians a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Austin O'Banion hit an RBI single, scoring Middleton.

The Indians later scored in four additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the seventh.

Yonny Hernandez homered and singled, scoring four runs and driving in three for Spokane.

Spokane right-hander Tyler Phillips (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tyler Keele (3-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and five hits over four innings.