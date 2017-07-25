Spokane Starts 2nd Half With 13-1 Win At Hillsboro - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Spokane Starts 2nd Half With 13-1 Win At Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Clayton Middleton hit a two-run triple in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 13-1 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday.

The triple by Middleton came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Indians a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Austin O'Banion hit an RBI single, scoring Middleton.

The Indians later scored in four additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the seventh.

Yonny Hernandez homered and singled, scoring four runs and driving in three for Spokane.

Spokane right-hander Tyler Phillips (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tyler Keele (3-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and five hits over four innings.

  NBC to unveil new theme song for 'Sunday Night Football'

    NBC to unveil new theme song for 'Sunday Night Football'

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Carrie Underwood won't be "waiting all day for Sunday night" this fall when NBC premieres a new theme song for its prime-time "Sunday Night Football" program.

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Carrie Underwood won't be "waiting all day for Sunday night" this fall when NBC premieres a new theme song for its prime-time "Sunday Night Football" program. The Grammy-winning country star will be singing a new theme song, "Oh, Sunday Night," during the first game telecast on Sept. 11 between the New England Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals.

  Michael Vick: Kaepernick needs a haircut for job search

    Michael Vick: Kaepernick needs a haircut for job search

    LOS ANGELES - Michael Vick has some advice for Colin Kaepernick if he wants another shot in the NFL: Get a haircut. During an appearance Monday on Fox Sports 1's "Speak for Yourself," Vick said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback needs to lose his Afro or cornrows for a "clean-cut" style in order to get a job.

    LOS ANGELES - Michael Vick has some advice for Colin Kaepernick if he wants another shot in the NFL: Get a haircut. During an appearance Monday on Fox Sports 1's "Speak for Yourself," Vick said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback needs to lose his Afro or cornrows for a "clean-cut" style in order to get a job.

  Spokane Chiefs' 1st round pick, Milos Fafrak signs agreement

    Spokane Chiefs' 1st round pick, Milos Fafrak signs agreement

    SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs' General Manager Scott Carter announced on July 14 that forward Milos Fafrak has signed a Standard Player Agreement and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. Fafrak was the Chiefs' first round (18th overall) pick in June's 2017 CHL Import Draft.

    SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs' General Manager Scott Carter announced on July 14 that forward Milos Fafrak has signed a Standard Player Agreement and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. Fafrak was the Chiefs' first round (18th overall) pick in June's 2017 CHL Import Draft.

  Indians suffer worst loss of season, falling to Hops 15-0

    Indians suffer worst loss of season, falling to Hops 15-0

    The Indians were blanked for the third time this season, as they fall to the Hops 15-0.

  Indians fall to Hops in walk-off fashion, 6-5

    Indians fall to Hops in walk-off fashion, 6-5

    The Spokane Indians are officially eliminated from the first half division title after falling to the Hillsboro Hops, 6-5.

