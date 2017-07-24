EWU football announces '17 kickoff times; SWX to air four home games

By Eastern Washington Athletics

Game times for all 11 Eastern Washington University football games have been set, as well as television coverage for EWU's five home contests. Season ticket sales have been brisk this summer, and remaining single game tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 7 a.m. Pacific time.



Eastern's Sept. 9 (North Dakota State), Oct. 14 (Montana State) and Nov. 4 (Weber State for Homecoming) games are slated to start at 1:05 p.m. Pacific time. Eastern's Hall of Fame Game on Sept. 30 (Sacramento State) will start at 1:35 p.m., and the home finale on Nov. 18 (Portland State) is slated for 3:05 p.m.



The first four home games will be broadcast regionally by SWX, while the game versus PSU will be televised by ROOT Sports. ROOT is in the process of finalizing its NBA schedule for the coming year and may have to adjust its Big Sky Conference broadcast times. As a result, game times for EWU's home games on Oct. 14, Nov. 4 and Nov. 18 are considered tentative and may be adjusted slightly.



Eastern opens the season at Texas Tech on Sept. 2 in a game that will be televised on the Fox Sports Networks at 1 p.m. Pacific time. Eastern plays at Fordham on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. Pacific time, then opens Big Sky play at Montana on ROOT at 5:05 p.m. Pacific time on Sept. 23.



Eastern's other road games are at UC Davis on Oct. 7 (6 p.m.), Southern Utah on Oct. 21 (4:05 p.m. via Eleven Sports) and North Dakota on Nov. 11 (11:05 a.m. on the MidCo Sports Network).



Besides single game tickets going on sale on Aug. 9, season tickets are also still being sold via http://goeags.com/tickets. In addition, a "Rivalry Pack" is now being sold which includes tickets to EWU's home games versus Montana State and Portland State, starting at $41.