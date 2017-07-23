Severe weather brings rain delay early in Brickyard 400

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Carrie Underwood won't be "waiting all day for Sunday night" this fall when NBC premieres a new theme song for its prime-time "Sunday Night Football" program.More >>
LOS ANGELES - Michael Vick has some advice for Colin Kaepernick if he wants another shot in the NFL: Get a haircut. During an appearance Monday on Fox Sports 1's "Speak for Yourself," Vick said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback needs to lose his Afro or cornrows for a "clean-cut" style in order to get a job.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter announced on July 14 that forward Milos Fafrak has signed a Standard Player Agreement and committed to playing in the Western Hockey League for the 2017-18 season. Fafrak was the Chiefs’ first round (18th overall) pick in June’s 2017 CHL Import Draft.More >>
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Tyler Johnson a seven-year contract worth $5-million AAV, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Johnson, 26, skated in 66 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, recording 19 goals and 45 points to go along with 28 penalty minutes.More >>
Spokane Chiefs forward Ethan McIndoe has been invited to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2017 Development Camp, as announced by the Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon. The camp will begin July 7 at the MasterCard Centre for Hockey Excellence in Toronto. McIndoe, a 1999-born forward from Camrose, Alberta.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs selected 1999-born players Milos Fafrak (first round, 18th overall) and Filip Kral (second round, 78th overall) in Wednesday morning’s 2017 CHL Import Draft. After passes, Fafrak and Kral were the 15th and 59th players taken, respectively. “Fafrak is a skilled forward who gives us not only offensive ability but size up front with our forward groupMore >>
Riding a bright yellow bike to match his shiny leader's jersey, defending champion Chris Froome won his fourth and most challenging Tour de France title on Sunday.More >>
NASCAR officials sent drivers to the pits and instructed fans to clear the stands at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as severe weather entered the area during Sunday's Brickyard 400. The race was stopped just 12 laps in.More >>
On it's 100th year of existence, the Montana State Amateur Golf Tournaments didn't disappoint.More >>
The Indians were blanked for the third time this season, as they fall to the Hops 15-0.More >>
The Sounders have posted a 7-10-5 all-time record against the Earthquakes, including a 6-5-1 home record. Sunday's matchup has a lot more than conference positioning on the line, as the Heritage Cup - a yearly battle between the Earthquakes and the Sounders - is up for grabs.More >>
Gonzales is a former Gonzaga University standout who was on the fast track to the Majors after getting drafted in the first round in 2013 until being sidelined by Tommy John surgery last year.More >>
Water Follies is now just a week away and you've probably seen lots of posters around town, but what you might not know is that a lot of work and planning goes into them.More >>
The Spokane Indians are officially eliminated from the first half division title after falling to the Hillsboro Hops, 6-5.More >>
Hernandez was as good as he's been in 2017, striking out a season-high nine and pitching at least seven innings for the second time.More >>
