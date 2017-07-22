Indians suffer worst loss of season, falling to Hops 15-0 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Indians suffer worst loss of season, falling to Hops 15-0

Indians blanked for 3rd time this season Indians blanked for 3rd time this season

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Eudy Ramos drove in four runs, while Ryan Grotjohn and Bryan Araiza drove in four and three, respectively, as the Hillsboro Hops beat the Spokane Indians 15-0 on Friday.

Ramos homered and singled twice, driving in four runs and scoring a pair. Grotjohn doubled and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair.

Hillsboro had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in the third inning and six in the fifth.

In the third, Daulton Varsho and Grotjohn hit two-run singles, while Ramos hit a two-run home run in the fifth.

Hillsboro starter Connor Grey (5-2) picked up the win after scattering seven hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Luis Lopez (0-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game after allowing six runs and seven hits over 2 2/3 innings.

The Indians were blanked for the third time this season, while the Hops' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

  • Spokane IndiansSpokane IndiansMore>>

  • Indians suffer worst loss of season, falling to Hops 15-0

    Indians suffer worst loss of season, falling to Hops 15-0

    Indians blanked for 3rd time this seasonIndians blanked for 3rd time this season

    The Indians were blanked for the third time this season, as they fall to the Hops 15-0.

    More >>

    The Indians were blanked for the third time this season, as they fall to the Hops 15-0.

    More >>

  • Indians fall to Hops in walk-off fashion, 6-5

    Indians fall to Hops in walk-off fashion, 6-5

    Indians are offically eliminated from first half division titleIndians are offically eliminated from first half division title

    The Spokane Indians are officially eliminated from the first half division title after falling to the Hillsboro Hops, 6-5.

    More >>

    The Spokane Indians are officially eliminated from the first half division title after falling to the Hillsboro Hops, 6-5.

    More >>

  • Indians fail to complete comeback, fall to Volcanoes, 3-2

    Indians fail to complete comeback, fall to Volcanoes, 3-2

    Indians begin a five-game series against Hops on ThursdayIndians begin a five-game series against Hops on Thursday

    Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Melvin Novoa scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to cut the Salem-Keizer lead to 3-2.

    More >>

    Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Melvin Novoa scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to cut the Salem-Keizer lead to 3-2.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.