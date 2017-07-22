Indians suffer worst loss of season, falling to Hops 15-0

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Eudy Ramos drove in four runs, while Ryan Grotjohn and Bryan Araiza drove in four and three, respectively, as the Hillsboro Hops beat the Spokane Indians 15-0 on Friday.

Ramos homered and singled twice, driving in four runs and scoring a pair. Grotjohn doubled and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair.

Hillsboro had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in the third inning and six in the fifth.

In the third, Daulton Varsho and Grotjohn hit two-run singles, while Ramos hit a two-run home run in the fifth.

Hillsboro starter Connor Grey (5-2) picked up the win after scattering seven hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Luis Lopez (0-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game after allowing six runs and seven hits over 2 2/3 innings.

The Indians were blanked for the third time this season, while the Hops' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.