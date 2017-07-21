Sounders prepare for clash with Earthquakes in Heritage Cup

The Seattle Sounders are set to host the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday with the Heritage Cup on the line. The Sounders are coming off the biggest regulation comeback in Major League Soccer history, after they erased a 3-0 deficit against D.C. United to win 4-3 on Wednesday.

The Sounders have posted a 7-10-5 all-time record against the Earthquakes, including a 6-5-1 home record. They last met on June 28 in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16, when San Jose came away with a 2-1 victory. Sunday's matchup has a lot more than conference positioning on the line, as the Heritage Cup - a yearly battle between the Earthquakes and the Sounders - is up for grabs. Earlier this year, the Sounders and Earthquakes played to a 1-1 tie in San Jose, and Sunday's game will decide who wins the Heritage Cup. In the event of a draw, tie-breaker rules are in effect, with away goals being the deciding factor.

Scenarios:

If the game finishes 0-0, Seattle wins the Heritage Cup.

If it finishes in a 1-1 tie, neither teams wins it.

If it finishes 2-2 or more, San Jose wins the Heritage Cup.

The Sounders will be without some of their key players due to the 2017 Gold Cup semifinals. Forwards Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris will be playing with the United States against Costa Rica and Oniel Fisher will be with Jamaica as they take on Mexico in the other semifinal. The Sounders will also be without Nicolas Lodeiro, who will be serving a one-game suspension he picked up during Wednesday's comeback win against D.C. United. On the other side, San Jose will be without Costa Rican forward Marco Ureña due to the Gold Cup semifinals.

The Sounders are unbeaten in their last four regular season matches and have scored seven goals in their last two games - their highest goal total in a two-game span this season. The Sounders host the Earthquakes on Sunday at 7:30 p.m at CenturyLink Field.