Vandals land three players on preseason All-Sun Belt team

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Idaho football placed three on preseason All-Sun Belt Conference teams, as announced by the conference offices on Friday. Reigning Newcomer of the Year Aikeem Coleman and offensive lineman Jordan Rose took home first team honors, while linebacker Tony Lashley earned second team accolades.



Coleman, a defensive lineman and a member of the Nagurski Trophy Watch List, led the Vandals in tackles for loss in 2016. He also finished first on the team with eight sacks, good enough for the fourth best mark in the conference and the 47th best total nationally. Coleman was outstanding in back-to-back contests against Appalachian State and Louisiana, recording three TFL's and two sacks in each game.



Rose, an honorable mention all-conference selection in 2016, helped lead the offensive line last season. The Vandal offense finished second in the league in passing, red zone offense, scoring, team passing efficiency and fourth-down conversion percentage. The Idaho offensive line stepped up in conference play, allowing just five total sacks in its six league wins.



Lashley led the Vandals with 107 total tackles in 2016, the ninth best mark in the conference. He was outstanding in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl victory, picking up eight tackles as the Vandals took down Colorado State. His best game of the season came against South Alabama, when he recorded a career-best 14 tackles, including one tackle-for-loss, and blocked a punt.



The Vandals, one of four Sun Belt schools to win a bowl in 2016, were picked to finish sixth in the annual coaches' poll, as announced by the league on Thursday.



Coleman, as well as quarterback Matt Linehan and head coach Paul Petrino, will be in New Orleans this weekend for the annual Sun Belt Media Day. The event will be streamed live through ESPN3, beginning with Petrino at 12 p.m. Pacific.



