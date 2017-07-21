Jake Browning named to Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list

Browning was a finalist for the Walter Camp and Manning Awards in 2016 and also earned Academic All-America District VIII honors as a sophomore. Browning enters the 2017 season with 6,385 yards and 59 touchdown passes in his two seasons at Washington.
Browning was a finalist for the Walter Camp and Manning Awards in 2016 and also earned Academic All-America District VIII honors as a sophomore. Browning enters the 2017 season with 6,385 yards and 59 touchdown passes in his two seasons at Washington.
Falk is one of 40 players, including five from the Pac-12 Conference, named to the watch list for the nation's fourth-oldest individual college football accolade. Falk was a semifinalist for the award last season.More >>
Falk is one of 40 players, including five from the Pac-12 Conference, named to the watch list for the nation's fourth-oldest individual college football accolade. Falk was a semifinalist for the award last season.More >>
Idaho football was picked to finish sixth in the Sun Belt Conference Preseason Poll, the league office announced on Thursday. The poll is compiled by the conference's 12 head coaches.More >>
Idaho football was picked to finish sixth in the Sun Belt Conference Preseason Poll, the league office announced on Thursday. The poll is compiled by the conference's 12 head coaches.More >>
Players will report on July 31 and Aug. 1, then the team will practice together for the first time on Aug. 3 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern will practice in pads for the first time on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 3:30 p.mMore >>
Players will report on July 31 and Aug. 1, then the team will practice together for the first time on Aug. 3 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern will practice in pads for the first time on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 3:30 p.mMore >>
Gaskin has surpassed 1,300 yards rushing in each of his first two seasons and was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2016 after having earned freshman All-America in 2015.More >>
Gaskin has surpassed 1,300 yards rushing in each of his first two seasons and was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2016 after having earned freshman All-America in 2015.More >>
Morrow was among the 61 players and one of ten Pac-12 Conference players named to the watch list for the award given annually to the best running back in college football.More >>
Morrow was among the 61 players and one of ten Pac-12 Conference players named to the watch list for the award given annually to the best running back in college football.More >>
Seven Gonzaga baseball players were named to All-Star teams in their respective summer baseball leagues recently, headed by a trio of Bulldogs in the Alaska Baseball League's Midsummer Classic and two more in the West Coast League's showcase game.More >>
Seven Gonzaga baseball players were named to All-Star teams in their respective summer baseball leagues recently, headed by a trio of Bulldogs in the Alaska Baseball League's Midsummer Classic and two more in the West Coast League's showcase game.More >>
Reeder has been interim offensive coordinator since June 7 when Fred Salanoa resigned and returned to be with his family in Hawaii.More >>
Reeder has been interim offensive coordinator since June 7 when Fred Salanoa resigned and returned to be with his family in Hawaii.More >>
The Cougars bring back 12 players from their 2016-17 active roster while adding a pair of freshmen and a redshirt-freshmen to bring their totals to 15 for the new season.More >>
The Cougars bring back 12 players from their 2016-17 active roster while adding a pair of freshmen and a redshirt-freshmen to bring their totals to 15 for the new season.More >>
Linehan took home Famous Idaho Potato Bowl MVP honors after going 21-of-31 for 381 yards and four touchdowns to help Idaho take down Colorado State. On the season, Linehan finished first in the conference with 3,184 passing yards and second with 19 touchdowns.
Linehan took home Famous Idaho Potato Bowl MVP honors after going 21-of-31 for 381 yards and four touchdowns to help Idaho take down Colorado State. On the season, Linehan finished first in the conference with 3,184 passing yards and second with 19 touchdowns.
Browning was a finalist for the Walter Camp and Manning Awards in 2016 and also earned Academic All-America District VIII honors as a sophomore. Browning enters the 2017 season with 6,385 yards and 59 touchdown passes in his two seasons at Washington.
Browning was a finalist for the Walter Camp and Manning Awards in 2016 and also earned Academic All-America District VIII honors as a sophomore. Browning enters the 2017 season with 6,385 yards and 59 touchdown passes in his two seasons at Washington.
Gaskin has surpassed 1,300 yards rushing in each of his first two seasons and was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2016 after having earned freshman All-America in 2015.More >>
Gaskin has surpassed 1,300 yards rushing in each of his first two seasons and was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2016 after having earned freshman All-America in 2015.More >>
Browning was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting last year after passing for 3,430 yards and a Pac-12, record-tying 43 touchdowns.More >>
Browning was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting last year after passing for 3,430 yards and a Pac-12, record-tying 43 touchdowns.More >>
The University of Washington men's basketball 2017-18 non-conference schedule features 11 home contests.More >>
The University of Washington men's basketball 2017-18 non-conference schedule features 11 home contests.More >>
Three more Washington football players earned spots on a pair of preseason watch lists today. Dante Pettis has been named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in college football. Meanwhile, both Azeem Victor and Kieshawn Bierria were listed by the Butkus Award.More >>
Three more Washington football players earned spots on a pair of preseason watch lists today. Dante Pettis has been named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in college football. Meanwhile, both Azeem Victor and Kieshawn Bierria were listed by the Butkus Award.More >>
Sophomore safety Taylor Rapp has been named to the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the nation's top college defensive back. Rapp was named to the Bronko Nagurski Award watch list yesterday. The Nagurski is given to the top overall defensive player.More >>
Sophomore safety Taylor Rapp has been named to the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the nation's top college defensive back. Rapp was named to the Bronko Nagurski Award watch list yesterday. The Nagurski is given to the top overall defensive player.More >>
Four Husky football players have been named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given annually to the nation's best college defensive player. Defensive linemen Greg Gaines and Vita Vea, safety Taylor Rapp and linebacker Azeem Victor were all given a spot on the preseason list.More >>
Four Husky football players have been named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given annually to the nation's best college defensive player. Defensive linemen Greg Gaines and Vita Vea, safety Taylor Rapp and linebacker Azeem Victor were all given a spot on the preseason list.More >>
Four Washington football players have been named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, awarded annually to the nation's top interior lineman. Defensive linemen Greg Gaines and Vita Vea, and offensive linemen Coleman Shelton and Trey Adams were all among the 81 players on the watch list.More >>
Four Washington football players have been named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, awarded annually to the nation's top interior lineman. Defensive linemen Greg Gaines and Vita Vea, and offensive linemen Coleman Shelton and Trey Adams were all among the 81 players on the watch list.More >>
LOS ANGELES – Kelsey Plum is one of five nominees up for a 2017 ESPY award in the category of Best Female College Athlete. The ESPYS will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday (July 12).More >>
LOS ANGELES – Kelsey Plum is one of five nominees up for a 2017 ESPY award in the category of Best Female College Athlete. The ESPYS will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday (July 12).More >>
Washington's Drew Sample and Coleman Shelton have been named to the preseason watch list for the Mackey Award and Rimington Trophy, respectively. The Mackey Award is given to the nation's top college tight end while the Rimington Trophy honors the top center in the country.More >>
Washington's Drew Sample and Coleman Shelton have been named to the preseason watch list for the Mackey Award and Rimington Trophy, respectively. The Mackey Award is given to the nation's top college tight end while the Rimington Trophy honors the top center in the country.More >>