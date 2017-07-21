Jake Browning named to Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Courtesy: Washington Athletics Courtesy: Washington Athletics

By Washington Athletics

Washington quarterback Jake Browning has been named to the preseason watch list for the Walter Camp Award, given annually to the nation's top college football player.
 
Browning, a junior from Folsom, Calif., had previously been named to the preseason watch lists for the Maxwell and the Davey O'Brien Awards.
 
Last year, Browning was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting after passing for 3,430 yards and a Pac-12, record-tying 43 touchdowns.
 
He was a finalist for the Walter Camp and Manning Awards in 2016 and also earned Academic All-America District VIII honors as a sophomore. Browning enters the 2017 season with 6,385 yards and 59 touchdown passes in his two seasons at Washington.
 
