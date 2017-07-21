Luke Falk named to Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list

By Washington State Athletics

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Washington State quarterback Luke Falk was named to the 2017 Walter Camp Player of the Year Preseason Watch List, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced Friday.



Falk is one of 40 players, including five from the Pac-12 Conference, named to the watch list for the nation's fourth-oldest individual college football accolade. Falk was a semifinalist for the award last season.



Falk, a redshirt-senior, was a finalist for the Manning Award and Johnny Unitas Award and a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien Award and Maxwell Award last season after throwing for the third-most yards in the country (4,468) and tying his own school-record with 38 touchdown passes, earning All-Pac-12 second team honors.



Earlier this week, Falk was named to watch lists for the Maxwell Award (National Player of the Year), the Davey O'Brien Award (nation's top quarterback) and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (nation's top quarterback who will graduate this year).



Walter Camp, "The Father of American football," first selected an All-America team in 1889. Camp – a former Yale University athlete and football coach – is also credited with developing play from scrimmage, set plays, the numerical assessment of goals and tries and the restriction of play to eleven men per side. The Walter Camp Football Foundation (www.waltercamp.org; @WalterCampFF) – a New Haven-based all-volunteer group – was founded in 1967 to perpetuate the ideals of Camp and to continue the tradition of selecting annually an All-America team.



The watch list will be narrowed to 10 semi-finalists in mid-November. The 2017 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, which is voted on by the 130 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on Thursday, December 7. The winner will then receive his trophy at the Foundation's 51st annual national awards banquet on January 13, 2018 in New Haven.

