Indians fall to Hops in walk-off fashion, 6-5

Indians are offically eliminated from first half division title

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Tra'mayne Holmes hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Hillsboro Hops topped the Spokane Indians 6-5 on Thursday.

Drew Ellis scored the game-winning run after he reached base with two outs on a walk and advanced to second on a single by Camden Duzenack.

One batter earlier, Duzenack singled, scoring Pavin Smith to tie the game 5-5.

The Hops cut the deficit to 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh when Smith scored on an error.

Erbert Gonzalez (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Josh Advocate (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.