Indians fall to Hops in walk-off fashion, 6-5

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Tra'mayne Holmes hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Hillsboro Hops topped the Spokane Indians 6-5 on Thursday.

Drew Ellis scored the game-winning run after he reached base with two outs on a walk and advanced to second on a single by Camden Duzenack.

One batter earlier, Duzenack singled, scoring Pavin Smith to tie the game 5-5.

The Hops cut the deficit to 5-4 in the bottom of the seventh when Smith scored on an error.

Erbert Gonzalez (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Josh Advocate (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

    The Spokane Indians are officially eliminated from the first half division title after falling to the Hillsboro Hops, 6-5.

    Hernandez was as good as he's been in 2017, striking out a season-high nine and pitching at least seven innings for the second time.

    Phelps is a six-year Major League veteran who debuted with the Yankees in 2012 and was traded to Miami before the '15 season. He's 28-32 with a 3.90 ERA in 218 games, including 64 starts.

    The Spokane Indians are officially eliminated from the first half division title after falling to the Hillsboro Hops, 6-5.

    Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Melvin Novoa scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to cut the Salem-Keizer lead to 3-2.

    Isaias Quiroz hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 2-1.

