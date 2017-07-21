Indians fall to Hops in walk-off fashion, 6-5

The Spokane Indians are officially eliminated from the first half division title after falling to the Hillsboro Hops, 6-5.More >>
Hernandez was as good as he's been in 2017, striking out a season-high nine and pitching at least seven innings for the second time.
Phelps is a six-year Major League veteran who debuted with the Yankees in 2012 and was traded to Miami before the '15 season. He's 28-32 with a 3.90 ERA in 218 games, including 64 starts.
Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Melvin Novoa scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to cut the Salem-Keizer lead to 3-2.
The Seattle Sounders fell into a three-goal deficit, but staged a remarkable second-half comeback that saw them bag four goals in 27 minutes en-route to a 4-3 victory over D.C. United at CenturyLink Field on Wednesday night.
Paxton (9-3) allowed six hits and one run in seven innings, after not allowing a run in his previous two starts against Houston this season. It's the fourth straight win for Paxton, who struck out seven.
Isaias Quiroz hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 2-1.
Evan Gattis homered twice to help the Astros beat the Mariners, 6-2.
The Sounders are 7-2-2 all-time against D.C. United, including a 2-0 victory in their last meeting in June of 2016. Since 2011, the Sounders have shut out D.C. United six consecutive times, posting a 5-0-1 record during that span.
The Spokane Indians are officially eliminated from the first half division title after falling to the Hillsboro Hops, 6-5.
Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Melvin Novoa scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to cut the Salem-Keizer lead to 3-2.
Isaias Quiroz hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 2-1.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Riley Adams had a walk-off double with one out in the 12th inning, as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 4-3 on Friday. Logan Warmoth scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single. The Indians took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 12th when Matt Whatley hit an RBI single.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Riley Adams hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and Brandon Polizzi tripled and singled as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 5-3 on Thursday.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Andretty Cordero hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 6-3 win over the Hillsboro Hops on Monday. The home run by Cordero capped a three-run inning and gave the Indians a 4-3 lead after Yonny Hernandez scored on a ground out earlier in the inning.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Tra'mayne Holmes and Billy Endris scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Hillsboro Hops secure a 6-5 victory over the Spokane Indians on Friday.
Spokane Indians Spokane, WASH. - Runs were hard to come by in a pitcher's duel Thursday night at Avista Stadium, but the Spokane Indians came from behind to top the Hillsboro Hops 2-1. 6,327 fans were on hand to watch the Indians' comeback for the Fields of Green Sweepstakes presented by Wittkopf Landscape Supplies, KISS 98.1, and 590 KQNT. For the third-straight night, the Indians found themselves trailing midway through the game.
