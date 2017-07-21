Mariners lose series opener to Yankees, 4-1

The Spokane Indians are officially eliminated from the first half division title after falling to the Hillsboro Hops, 6-5.More >>
Hernandez was as good as he's been in 2017, striking out a season-high nine and pitching at least seven innings for the second time.More >>
Phelps is a six-year Major League veteran who debuted with the Yankees in 2012 and was traded to Miami before the '15 season. He's 28-32 with a 3.90 ERA in 218 games, including 64 starts.More >>
Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Melvin Novoa scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to cut the Salem-Keizer lead to 3-2.More >>
The Seattle Sounders fell into a three-goal deficit, but staged a remarkable second-half comeback that saw them bag four goals in 27 minutes en-route to a 4-3 victory over D.C. United at CenturyLink Field on Wednesday night.More >>
Paxton (9-3) allowed six hits and one run in seven innings, after not allowing a run in his previous two starts against Houston this season. It's the fourth straight win for Paxton, who struck out seven.More >>
Isaias Quiroz hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 2-1.More >>
Evan Gattis homered twice to help the Astros beat the Mariners, 6-2.More >>
The Sounders are 7-2-2 all-time against D.C. United, including a 2-0 victory in their last meeting in June of 2016. Since 2011, the Sounders have shut out D.C. United six consecutive times, posting a 5-0-1 record during that span.More >>
