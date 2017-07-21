Mariners lose series opener to Yankees, 4-1 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners will play the Yankees again tomorrow in the second of their four-game series Mariners will play the Yankees again tomorrow in the second of their four-game series

SEATTLE (AP) - Luis Severino pitched around trouble to throw seven shutout innings, Brett Gardner hit a solo home run off Felix Hernandez and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 4-1 on Thursday night.
    
Severino (6-4) was overpowering when he needed to be, striking out six and getting his fastball to flash triple-digits on the stadium scoreboard even in the seventh inning. He allowed eight hits, but was outstanding when in trouble. Severino pitched out of jams in the first, second and most notably the fourth inning when Seattle had runners at the corners with no outs and was unable to score.
    
Gardner took advantage of the one mistake by Hernandez (5-4), driving a 2-1 pitch into the right-field seats with one out in the sixth. Other than that, Hernandez was as good as he's been in 2017, striking out a season-high nine and pitching at least seven innings for the second time.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

