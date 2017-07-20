First EWU football practice set for Aug. 3

By Eastern Washington Athletics

The Eastern Washington University football team will begin practices for the 2017 season on Thursday, Aug. 3 on the Sports and Recreation Center practice fields in Cheney, Wash.



Players will report on July 31 and Aug. 1, then the team will practice together for the first time on Aug. 3 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern will practice in pads for the first time on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 3:30 p.m. Because the NCAA no longer allows two-a-day practices, Eastern will practice together for nearly a full month prior to the team's opener.



The Eagles are expected to exclusively use the practice fields through Aug. 16, after which Roos Field will be utilized leading up to the team's Sept. 2 opener at Texas Tech. That game will be televised live nationally at 1 p.m. Pacific time on the Fox Sports Networks.



The Eagles will scrimmage twice before the team's season opener. Eastern's first scrimmage of preseason camp will take place on Saturday, Aug. 18 at approximately 10 a.m. on the Sports and Recreation Center practice fields, and will be followed by players signing posters for fans at Reese Court. The volleyball team and 2016 Big Sky Conference championship soccer squad will also be on hand to autograph their schedule posters.



The second scrimmage will take place Friday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m., also at Roos Field. Both are free and open to the public. Times and locations of all practices and scrimmages are tentative and subject to change.



The Eagles enter their first season under new head coach Aaron Best with five new coaches on the offensive side of the football – Bodie Reeder, Jase Butorac, Jay Dumas, Kevin Maurice and a fifth who will be announced soon.



The team's defensive coaching staff returns intact from EWU's 2016 team which finished 12-2 and a perfect 8-0 in the Big Sky Conference. The Eagles ended the year ranked fourth in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision after advancing to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs for the third time in the past five seasons, and 12th playoff berth overall.



Eastern will be well-stocked with experience on the field. Eastern returns 53 letterwinners, including 26 on defense, 23 on offense and four on special teams. Seven starters return on offense and six on defense.



However, one returning starter recently decided to step away from the team for personal reasons, Best said. Linebacker Alek Kacmarcik, a two-year letter winner, was fourth on the team with 82 tackles in 11 games as a sophomore a year ago.



Six years after capturing the NCAA Division I Football Championship, the Eagles won the Big Sky Conference title for the ninth time overall and fifth time in seven seasons. Eastern garnered its 19th winning season in the last 21 years, including playoff berths in nine of the last 13 seasons.





Tentative Schedule of EWU Practices

Times and locations are tentative and subject to change. Practices usually last for two hours. Media interviews need to be coordinated and approved in advance with Dave Cook/dcook@ewu.edu, but typically take place 20-30 minutes before the practice time listed or after scrimmages. Days available for media availability with assistance from EWU Sports Information staff are marked below with ***. Be sure to always confirm practice times and locations prior to departure for campus. No interviews after Wednesday before games, with Tuesday afternoon before practice the typical pre-game interview day. Preseason practices are scheduled to take place at the EWU Sports and Recreation Center practice fields through Aug. 16 and then at Roos Field after that and during the season.

Monday, July 31 – Newcomers Report; Orientation

Tuesday, Aug. 1 – Veterans Report; Orientation & Conditioning

Wednesday, Aug. 2 -- Orientation & Conditioning

***Thursday, Aug. 3 – 3:30 p.m. – First Practice

Friday, Aug. 4 – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5 – 3:30 p.m. (first practice in full pads)

Sunday, Aug. 6 – 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 7 – 3:30 p.m.

***Tuesday, Aug. 8 – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 – 3:30 p.m. (possibly moved to AM)

Thursday, Aug. 10 – 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11 – 3:30 p.m.

***Saturday, Aug. 12 – 9:45 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13 – Off

Monday, Aug. 14 – 9:45 a.m.

***Tuesday, Aug 15 – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16 – 9:45 a.m. (***team/individual photos in afternoon at Roos)

Thursday, Aug. 17 – 3:30 p.m. (first practice at Roos Field)

Friday, Aug. 18 – 3:30 p.m.

***Saturday, Aug. 19 – Scrimmage, approximately 10 a.m., Roos Field

Sunday, Aug. 20 – Off

Monday, Aug. 21 – 9:45 a.m.

***Tuesday, Aug. 22 – 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 23 – 3:30 p.m. (possibly moved to AM)

Thursday, Aug. 24 – 4 p.m.

***Friday, Aug. 25 – Scrimmage, approximately 5 p.m., Roos Field

Saturday, Aug. 26 – Off

Sunday, Aug. 27 – Off

Monday, Aug. 28 – 2 p.m. (first radio coaches show at 6 p.m.)

***Tuesday, Aug. 29 – 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30 – 2 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 31 – 9:05 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 1 – Travel Day to Lubbock, Texas

Saturday, Sept. 2 – EWU at Texas Tech, 1 p.m. Pacific time (Fox Sports Networks)