Myles Gaskin named to Doak Walker Award watch list

Washington tailback Myles Gaskin has been named to the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation's top college running back.
 
Gaskin had previously been named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award.
 
A junior from Lynnwood, Gaskin has surpassed 1,300 yards rushing in each of his first two seasons. The O'Dea High School was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2016 after having earned freshman All-America in 2015.
 
Husky Greg Lewis won the inaugural Doak Walker Award in 1990.
 
