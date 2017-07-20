Jamal Morrow named to Doak Walker Award watch list

By Washington State Athletics

DALLAS, Texas – Washington State running back Jamal Morrow was named to the 2017 Doak Walker Award Watch List, PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Thursday.



Morrow was among the 61 players and one of 10 Pac-12 Conference players named to the watch list for the award given annually to the best running back in college football. Morrow becomes the first Cougar to be named to the Doak Walker Watch List since Jerome Harrison was a finalist for the award in 2005.



A native of Menifee, Calif., Morrow earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention last season after leading the Cougars with 1,217 all-purpose yards, No. 21 in WSU single-season history. The redshirt-senior rushed for 575 yards and five touchdowns, tied for fourth on the team with 48 receptions for 488 yards and five touchdowns and also averaged 43.7 yards on three punt returns. Morrow served as the team captain all 13 games and finished second on the team with nine plays of 20+ yards.



The prestigious Doak Walker Award was created in 1989 to recognize the nation's premier running back for his accomplishments on the field, achievement in the classroom and citizenship in the community. It is the only major collegiate football award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.



Semifinalists will be announced Nov. 15 and finalists Nov. 20 before the winner will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards Dec. 7.



Earlier this week, Morrow was also named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List, given annually to the most versatile player in major college football.