Mariners acquire veteran reliever from Marlins

Phelps is a six-year Major League veteran who debuted with the Yankees in 2012 and was traded to Miami before the '15 season. He's 28-32 with a 3.90 ERA in 218 games, including 64 starts.More >>
Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Melvin Novoa scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to cut the Salem-Keizer lead to 3-2.More >>
The Seattle Sounders fell into a three-goal deficit, but staged a remarkable second-half comeback that saw them bag four goals in 27 minutes en-route to a 4-3 victory over D.C. United at CenturyLink Field on Wednesday night.More >>
Paxton (9-3) allowed six hits and one run in seven innings, after not allowing a run in his previous two starts against Houston this season. It's the fourth straight win for Paxton, who struck out seven.More >>
Isaias Quiroz hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 2-1.More >>
Evan Gattis homered twice to help the Astros beat the Mariners, 6-2.More >>
The Sounders are 7-2-2 all-time against D.C. United, including a 2-0 victory in their last meeting in June of 2016. Since 2011, the Sounders have shut out D.C. United six consecutive times, posting a 5-0-1 record during that span.More >>
LOS ANGELES - Michael Vick has some advice for Colin Kaepernick if he wants another shot in the NFL: Get a haircut. During an appearance Monday on Fox Sports 1's "Speak for Yourself," Vick said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback needs to lose his Afro or cornrows for a "clean-cut" style in order to get a job.More >>
As Jake Turnbull takes the field with the Billings Mustangs this week, both his host family and birth family are in the crowd, but it's safe to say the trip to Dehler Park is quite a bit longer for the Turnbulls.More >>
