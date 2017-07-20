Indians fail to complete comeback, fall to Volcanoes, 3-2

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Orlando Garcia hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to a 3-2 win over the Spokane Indians on Wednesday.

Garrett Cave allowed a run, but struck Curtis Terry out with a runner on first to end the game for his third save of the season.

Bryce Johnson scored on Garcia's single to give the Volcanoes a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a forceout, stole second and then stole third.

With the score tied 1-1 in the second, the Volcanoes took the lead for good when Kevin Rivera hit an RBI single, bringing home Michael Sexton.

Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Melvin Novoa scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to cut the Salem-Keizer lead to 3-2.

Salem-Keizer right-hander Jose Marte (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Alex Speas (0-5) took the loss in the Northwest League game after giving up three runs and four hits over 1 2/3 innings.

For the Indians, Novoa doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.