Indians fail to complete comeback, fall to Volcanoes, 3-2 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Indians fail to complete comeback, fall to Volcanoes, 3-2

Indians begin a five-game series against Hops on Thursday Indians begin a five-game series against Hops on Thursday

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Orlando Garcia hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to a 3-2 win over the Spokane Indians on Wednesday.

Garrett Cave allowed a run, but struck Curtis Terry out with a runner on first to end the game for his third save of the season.

Bryce Johnson scored on Garcia's single to give the Volcanoes a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a forceout, stole second and then stole third.

With the score tied 1-1 in the second, the Volcanoes took the lead for good when Kevin Rivera hit an RBI single, bringing home Michael Sexton.

Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Melvin Novoa scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to cut the Salem-Keizer lead to 3-2.

Salem-Keizer right-hander Jose Marte (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Alex Speas (0-5) took the loss in the Northwest League game after giving up three runs and four hits over 1 2/3 innings.

For the Indians, Novoa doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.

  • Pro SportsProMore>>

  • Indians fail to complete comeback, fall to Volcanoes, 3-2

    Indians fail to complete comeback, fall to Volcanoes, 3-2

    Indians begin a five-game series against Hops on ThursdayIndians begin a five-game series against Hops on Thursday

    Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Melvin Novoa scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to cut the Salem-Keizer lead to 3-2.

    More >>

    Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Melvin Novoa scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to cut the Salem-Keizer lead to 3-2.

    More >>

  • Sounders complete historic comeback, beating D.C. United 4-3

    Sounders complete historic comeback, beating D.C. United 4-3

    Courtesy: Seattle SoundersCourtesy: Seattle Sounders

    The Seattle Sounders fell into a three-goal deficit, but staged a remarkable second-half comeback that saw them bag four goals in 27 minutes en-route to a 4-3 victory over D.C. United at CenturyLink Field on Wednesday night.

    More >>

    The Seattle Sounders fell into a three-goal deficit, but staged a remarkable second-half comeback that saw them bag four goals in 27 minutes en-route to a 4-3 victory over D.C. United at CenturyLink Field on Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • Mariners beat Astros, 4-1 and win series

    Mariners beat Astros, 4-1 and win series

    Mariners begin a four-game series vs. the Yankees ThursdayMariners begin a four-game series vs. the Yankees Thursday

    Paxton (9-3) allowed six hits and one run in seven innings, after not allowing a run in his previous two starts against Houston this season. It's the fourth straight win for Paxton, who struck out seven.

    More >>

    Paxton (9-3) allowed six hits and one run in seven innings, after not allowing a run in his previous two starts against Houston this season. It's the fourth straight win for Paxton, who struck out seven.

    More >>
    •   

  • Spokane IndiansSpokane IndiansMore>>

  • Indians fail to complete comeback, fall to Volcanoes, 3-2

    Indians fail to complete comeback, fall to Volcanoes, 3-2

    Indians begin a five-game series against Hops on ThursdayIndians begin a five-game series against Hops on Thursday

    Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Melvin Novoa scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to cut the Salem-Keizer lead to 3-2.

    More >>

    Spokane saw its comeback attempt come up short after Melvin Novoa scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to cut the Salem-Keizer lead to 3-2.

    More >>

  • Indians beat Volcanoes in walk-off fashion, 2-1

    Indians beat Volcanoes in walk-off fashion, 2-1

    Indians will wrap up series with Volcanoes Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.Indians will wrap up series with Volcanoes Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

    Isaias Quiroz hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 2-1.

    More >>

    Isaias Quiroz hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 2-1.

    More >>

  • Indians drop high-scoring heartbreaker to Volcanoes

    Indians drop high-scoring heartbreaker to Volcanoes

    Photo Courtesy: James Snook-Took By SnookPhoto Courtesy: James Snook-Took By Snook
    by Spokane Indians Spokane, WASH. - 3,931 fans saw a heartbreaker at Avista Stadium, as the Spokane Indians fell to the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 10-9 on Sunday for the Daddy Daughter Day Game presented by MultiCare Health System, K-102 Country, and The Splash. The Spokane offense completely dominated early on, scoring in each of the first four innings of the game. Trailing 3-1 heading into the bottom half of the second inning, the Indians tied the game behind an Austin O'Banion RBI si...More >>
    by Spokane Indians Spokane, WASH. - 3,931 fans saw a heartbreaker at Avista Stadium, as the Spokane Indians fell to the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 10-9 on Sunday for the Daddy Daughter Day Game presented by MultiCare Health System, K-102 Country, and The Splash. The Spokane offense completely dominated early on, scoring in each of the first four innings of the game. Trailing 3-1 heading into the bottom half of the second inning, the Indians tied the game behind an Austin O'Banion RBI si...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.