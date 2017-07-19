Seven Zags make Summer baseball All-Star rosters

Seven Gonzaga baseball players were named to All-Star teams in their respective summer baseball leagues recently, headed by a trio of Bulldogs in the Alaska Baseball League's Midsummer Classic and two more in the West Coast League's showcase game.More >>
Reeder has been interim offensive coordinator since June 7 when Fred Salanoa resigned and returned to be with his family in Hawaii.More >>
The Cougars bring back 12 players from their 2016-17 active roster while adding a pair of freshmen and a redshirt-freshmen to bring their totals to 15 for the new season.More >>
Linehan took home Famous Idaho Potato Bowl MVP honors after going 21-of-31 for 381 yards and four touchdowns to help Idaho take down Colorado State. On the season, Linehan finished first in the conference with 3,184 passing yards and second with 19 touchdowns.
Browning was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting last year after passing for 3,430 yards and a Pac-12, record-tying 43 touchdowns.More >>
Falk was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas award and a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien last season after throwing for the third-most yards in the country (4,468) and tying a school-record with 38 touchdown passes, earning All-Pac-12 second team honors.More >>
The Big Sky conference released their annual preseason coaches and media poll today, and for the first time in a long time, the Montana State Bobcats and Montana Grizzlies are nowhere near the top.More >>
The Fighting Hawks and Eagles have been pegged to finish 1-2, respectively.More >>
Pelluer was among the 109 players named to the watch list for The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service."More >>
Martin Jr. is one of 46 players named to the watch list, including five from the Pac-12 Conference.More >>
Every year, Camp Goodtimes gives kids who have had cancer or been touched by cancer, the chance to just be kids. This year the Gonzaga men's basketball team paid a visit to the kids and gave the campers a chance to make some new friends.More >>
Two of Gonzaga's top returning players are keeping busy this summer while representing their countries.More >>
PORTLAND, Ore. (July 3, 2017) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed center Zach Collins, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Acquired in a draft day trade with Sacramento, Collins (7-0, 230) was selected with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.More >>
Former Gonzaga basketball star Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo are heading to Indiana, after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded the two players to the Pacers for Paul George, according to multiple sources.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. – Former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski made the Charlotte Hornets’ summer league roster the team released Monday. Charlotte announced the team’s 15-man roster for the 2017 Orlando Mountain Dew Pro Summer League beginning Saturday.More >>
Portland State Basketball Coach Barret Peery has announced the addition of graduate transfer Ryan Edwards to the Viking program for the 2017-18 season. Edwards has signed a grant-in-aid contract and entered school for summer term. Edwards has played three seasons with one redshirt season at Gonzaga University.More >>
Jordan Mathews is walking in the footsteps of former Gonzaga teammate Kyle Wiltjer, following the Houston Rocket's path to the NBA. After going undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft, Mathews drew attention from three NBA teams about possibly playing for their Summer League team and ultimately chose the New Orleans Pelicans.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash.—Two more Gonzaga baseball players realized their dreams of signing a professional contract this week as Justin Jacobs signed as a free agent with the Texas Rangers and Jake Roberts came to terms with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jacobs enters the pro ranks coming off a strong senior campaign.More >>
