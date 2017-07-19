WSU women's basketball announces non-conference schedule

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Midway through the summer months the Washington State women's basketball team is raring to go as Head Women's Basketball Coach June Daugherty has released the Cougars' out-of-conference schedule for the 2017-18 season. The Cougs will play five times at home while playing 13 games total in preparation for Pac-12 play.



Tipping-off the new year, the Cougs will get their first live action on Nov. 1 when WSU hosts The Masters College in exhibition play. After knocking off the rust in their lone exhibition contest of the preseason, the Cougs hit the court for real on Nov. 10 at UC Davis as part of a weeklong road trip to start the season. The Cougs and the Aggies faced off in the WNIT last season with WSU prevailing in the tournament's third round, 71-62, at Beasley Coliseum. After playing in Davis, Calif., the Cougs head to the Bay Area of California where they will take on Saint Mary's (Nov. 12) and San Francisco (Nov. 15) before returning home.



WSU's stay at home will be brief as the Cougs host Kentucky on Nov. 19 in their only home game of the opening month of the regular season. With their frequent flyer cards in hand, the Cougs head to Estero, Fla. to take part in the Gulf Coast Showcase over the Thanksgiving Holiday. The Showcase, which is still finalizing participants and brackets, will feature some of the top teams in the country, giving the Cougs a good simulation of what will come later in the season in the rugged Pac-12 gauntlet.



In December, the Cougs will finally get a chance to spend some time in their own beds as WSU will play three-straight at home at Beasley to begin the final month of 2017. WSU will host Idaho State (Dec. 1), Saint Louis (Dec. 4), and Gonzaga (Dec. 6) before closing their non-conference schedule with a pair of road contests. The final two games out of conference will lead WSU to Boise State on Dec. 18 and to Nebraska on Dec. 21 before heading home for the holidays and the gift of Pac-12 Basketball.



The Cougars bring back 12 players from their 2016-17 active roster while adding a pair of freshmen and a redshirt-freshmen to bring their totals to 15 for the new season. A healthy squad will be in line to return 88% of its scoring from last season after losing just one senior to graduation in 2017. The Cougs officially begin practice for the 2017-18 season on Oct. 1.