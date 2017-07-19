Vandals' Linehan named to Unitas Award watch list

By Idaho Athletics

BALTIMORE, Md. – Another day another watch list for the Vandals as senior quarterback Matt Linehan is among the nation's best on the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.



A second-team all-conference selection, Linehan was outstanding in 2016. He took home Famous Idaho Potato Bowl MVP honors after going 21-of-31 for 381 yards and four touchdowns to help Idaho take down Colorado State. On the season, Linehan finished first in the conference with 3,184 passing yards and second with 19 touchdowns.



With one season left to play, Linehan has already put himself in the mix as one of the best quarterbacks in program history. He currently sits in fifth all-time with 8,696 passing yards, while his 46 career touchdowns are sixth best in team history. A tremendously efficient quarterback, Linehan is currently in third in program history with a 61.1 completion percentage.



The 2017 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award? boasts 47 standout quarterbacks from different divisions and conferences across the nation. The Golden Arm Award is presented at the end of each football season and the winner is selected based on his accomplishments both on and off the field. Candidates must be a college senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class.



This year marks the 30th Anniversary of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, and we are proud to honor this new class of candidates. After three decades of honoring these quarterbacks' achievements, the Golden Arm Award is the only college football award that has 10 previous recipients still competing in the NFL.



The Golden Arm Award committee will announce the Top 15 finalists for the 2017 Golden Arm Award in September. The 30th anniversary presentation of the Golden Arm Award will be held on Fri., Dec. 8 at the Embassy Suites Baltimore Inner Harbor & Grand.



"The Golden Arm Award values character, citizenship, integrity, leadership, and sportsmanship – characteristics that were displayed by my father. These attributes were every bit as important as the quarterback's completion rate or number of touchdowns scored," says John C. Unitas, Jr., President of



the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. "Despite his many accolades, my Dad never forgot his humble beginnings and that won him a permanent place in the hearts of everyone who ever knew him."



The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.



Proceeds from the event help support the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. The Foundation provides financial assistance to underprivileged and deserving young scholar-athletes throughout Maryland and Kentucky.



Linehan joins teammates Aikeem Coleman (Nagurski) and Kaden Elliss (Wuerffel) on preseason watch lists.



Linehan, as well as Coleman and head coach Paul Petrino, will be in New Orleans this weekend for the annual Sun Belt Media Day. The event will be streamed live through ESPN3, stay in touch with Idaho football across all its platforms for day-by-day coverage of the events.