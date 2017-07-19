Falk named to Davey O’Brien, Johnny Unitas watch lists

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State quarterback Luke Falk was named to watch lists for the Davey O'Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the organizations announced Wednesday.



The Davey O'Brien Award is presented annually to the nation's best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is presented to the quarterback for his accomplishments on and off the field AND must be a senior or fourth-year junior and on schedule to graduate.



Falk, a redshirt-senior, was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas award last season and a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien last season after throwing for the third-most yards in the country (4,468) and tying a school-record with 38 touchdown passes, earning All-Pac-12 second team honors.



Earlier this week, Falk was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, given to the National Player of the Year.



Sixteen semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien Award will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 7. From that list, the Foundation and the Selection Committee will announce the three finalists on Monday, Nov. 20. The 2017 Davey O'Brien Award winner will be announced live Thursday, Dec. 7, on The Home Depot College Football Awards.



The Golden Arm Award committee will announce the Top 15 finalists for the 2017 Golden Arm Award in September. The 30th Anniversary presentation of the Golden Arm Award will be held on Fri., Dec. 8 at the Embassy Suites Baltimore Inner Harbor & Grand.