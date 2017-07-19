Indians beat Volcanoes in walk-off fashion, 2-1 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Indians beat Volcanoes in walk-off fashion, 2-1

Indians will wrap up series with Volcanoes Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Isaias Quiroz hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Spokane Indians topped the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 2-1 on Tuesday.

Yonny Hernandez scored the game-winning run after he was hit with a pitch and advanced to third on a single by Clayton Middleton.

In the bottom of the third, Spokane grabbed the lead on a ground out by Nick Kaye that scored Kole Enright. Salem-Keizer answered in the next half-inning when Manuel Geraldo hit an RBI single, bringing home Orlando Garcia.

Spokane starter Tyler Phillips went six innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out eight. Alex Eubanks (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while John Russell (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

For the Volcanoes, Garcia doubled and singled.

