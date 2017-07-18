Sounders prepare for matchup against D.C. United

The Seattle Sounders look to keep up their winning ways when they host D.C. United on Wednesday. The Sounders are coming off a 3-1 win against the Colorado Rapids on July 4 and will look to win back-to-back games for the first time since May 27.

The Sounders are 7-2-2 all-time against D.C. United, including a 2-0 victory in their last meeting in June of 2016. Since 2011, the Sounders have shut out D.C. United six consecutive times, posting a 5-0-1 record during that span. In the MLS playoff picture, Seattle is currently in 7th place in the Western Conference and tied with the Vancouver Whitecaps with 24 points. On the other hand, D.C. United is tied with Minnesota United for the least amount of points in the league with 18. D.C. United currently sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference after 19 games and has only scored 14 goals this season -- the lowest in the MLS. The top six teams from each conference at the end of the season move on to the MLS Playoffs.

Courtesy: mlssoccer.com

The Sounders will be without some of their key players for Wednesday's matchup due to international duty. Forwards Clint Dempsey (USA) and Jordan Morris (USA), along with right back Oniel Fisher (Jamaica), will all be on international duty for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. D.C. United will also be without goalkeeper Bill Hamid (USA), after he started for the United States against Nicaragua in the group stage.

The Sounders host D.C. United on Wednesday, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.