UW men's basketball announces non-conference schedule

By Washington Athletics

SEATTLE – The University of Washington men's basketball 2017-18 non-conference schedule features 11 home contests, including an exhibition, and three road matchups, head coach Mike Hopkins announced Tuesday. The Dawgs will face three teams that made the NCAA tournament a year ago. All times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.



UW's exhibition game this season will be against Saint Martin's on Thursday, Nov. 2, kicking off three-straight home contests at Alaska Airlines Arena. The first official regular-season game will be against Belmont on Friday, Nov. 10 followed by a meeting with Eastern Washington on Sunday, Nov. 12.



The Huskies then head to New York City to take part in the 2K Sports Classic benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project at Madison Square Garden. They will face Providence in the first round on Thursday, Nov. 16 and then face either Virginia Tech or Saint Louis in the second game on Friday, Nov. 17. Both games will be televised on ESPN2. Washington last competed in the 2K Sports Classic during the 2013-14 season.



UW returns home for four-straight games at Hec Ed starting with cross-town rival Seattle on Friday, Nov. 24. Next up is UC Davis on Sunday, Nov. 26, Kennesaw State on Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Nebraska-Omaha on Sunday, Dec. 3.



The Huskies then head to Kansas City, Missouri and the Sprint Center to take on Big 12 power Kansas on Dec. 6. It is the first time the two programs have faced each other since 2008. UW then comes home to host in-state foe Gonzaga on Sunday, Dec. 10.



Washington concludes non-conference play in the friendly confines of Alaska Airlines Arena facing Loyola Marymount on Sunday, Dec. 17, Bethune-Cookman on Tuesday, Dec. 19 and Montana on Thursday Dec. 21. Pac-12 play begins the week of Dec. 28 as UW will hit the road to face UCLA and USC.



UW NON-CONFERENCE SKED

All dates are subject to change (home games in BOLD)

Thurs., Nov. 2 – Saint Martin's (exh)

Fri., Nov. 10 - Belmont

Sun., Nov. 12 – Eastern Washington

Thurs., Nov. 16 – vs. Providence (2K Sports Classic, Madison Square Garden)

Fri., Nov. 17 – vs. Virginia Tech/Saint Louis (2k Sports Classic, Madison Square Garden)

Fri., Nov. 24 – Seattle U

Sun., Nov. 26 – UC Davis

Tues., Nov. 28 – Kennesaw State

Sun., Dec. 3 – Nebraska-Omaha

Wed., Dec. 6 – vs. Kansas (Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.)

Sun., Dec. 10 – Gonzaga

Sun., Dec. 17 – Loyola Marymount

Tues., Dec. 19 – Bethune-Cookman

Thurs., Dec. 21 – Montana