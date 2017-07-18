UW men's basketball announces non-conference schedule - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

UW men's basketball announces non-conference schedule

Courtesy: Washington Athletics Courtesy: Washington Athletics

By Washington Athletics

SEATTLE – The University of Washington men's basketball 2017-18 non-conference schedule features 11 home contests, including an exhibition, and three road matchups, head coach Mike Hopkins announced Tuesday. The Dawgs will face three teams that made the NCAA tournament a year ago. All times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.
 
UW's exhibition game this season will be against Saint Martin's on Thursday, Nov. 2, kicking off three-straight home contests at Alaska Airlines Arena. The first official regular-season game will be against Belmont on Friday, Nov. 10 followed by a meeting with Eastern Washington on Sunday, Nov. 12.
 
The Huskies then head to New York City to take part in the 2K Sports Classic benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project at Madison Square Garden. They will face Providence in the first round on Thursday, Nov. 16 and then face either Virginia Tech or Saint Louis in the second game on Friday, Nov. 17. Both games will be televised on ESPN2. Washington last competed in the 2K Sports Classic during the 2013-14 season.
 
UW returns home for four-straight games at Hec Ed starting with cross-town rival Seattle on Friday, Nov. 24. Next up is UC Davis on Sunday, Nov. 26, Kennesaw State on Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Nebraska-Omaha on Sunday, Dec. 3.
 
The Huskies then head to Kansas City, Missouri and the Sprint Center to take on Big 12 power Kansas on Dec. 6. It is the first time the two programs have faced each other since 2008. UW then comes home to host in-state foe Gonzaga on Sunday, Dec. 10.
 
Washington concludes non-conference play in the friendly confines of Alaska Airlines Arena facing Loyola Marymount on Sunday, Dec. 17, Bethune-Cookman on Tuesday, Dec. 19 and Montana on Thursday Dec. 21. Pac-12 play begins the week of Dec. 28 as UW will hit the road to face UCLA and USC.
 
UW NON-CONFERENCE SKED
All dates are subject to change (home games in BOLD)
Thurs., Nov. 2 – Saint Martin's (exh)
Fri., Nov. 10 - Belmont 
Sun., Nov. 12 – Eastern Washington
Thurs., Nov. 16 – vs. Providence (2K Sports Classic, Madison Square Garden)
Fri., Nov. 17 – vs. Virginia Tech/Saint Louis (2k Sports Classic, Madison Square Garden)
Fri., Nov. 24 – Seattle U
Sun., Nov. 26 – UC Davis
Tues., Nov. 28 – Kennesaw State
Sun., Dec. 3 – Nebraska-Omaha
Wed., Dec. 6 – vs. Kansas (Sprint Center, Kansas City, Mo.)
Sun., Dec. 10 – Gonzaga
Sun., Dec. 17 – Loyola Marymount
Tues., Dec. 19 – Bethune-Cookman
Thurs., Dec. 21 – Montana

  • WashingtonMore>>

  • UW men's basketball announces non-conference schedule

    UW men's basketball announces non-conference schedule

    Courtesy: Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Washington Athletics

    The University of Washington men's basketball 2017-18 non-conference schedule features 11 home contests.

    More >>

    The University of Washington men's basketball 2017-18 non-conference schedule features 11 home contests.

    More >>

  • UW's Pettis, Bierria & Victor earn watch list mentions

    UW's Pettis, Bierria & Victor earn watch list mentions

    Courtesy: UW AthleticsCourtesy: UW Athletics

    Three more Washington football players earned spots on a pair of preseason watch lists today. Dante Pettis has been named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in college football. Meanwhile, both Azeem Victor and Kieshawn Bierria were listed by the Butkus Award.

    More >>

    Three more Washington football players earned spots on a pair of preseason watch lists today. Dante Pettis has been named to the preseason watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in college football. Meanwhile, both Azeem Victor and Kieshawn Bierria were listed by the Butkus Award.

    More >>

  • UW's Taylor Rapp named to Jim Thorpe Award watch list

    UW's Taylor Rapp named to Jim Thorpe Award watch list

    Courtesy: Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Washington Athletics

    Sophomore safety Taylor Rapp has been named to the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the nation's top college defensive back. Rapp was named to the Bronko Nagurski Award watch list yesterday. The Nagurski is given to the top overall defensive player.

    More >>

    Sophomore safety Taylor Rapp has been named to the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the nation's top college defensive back. Rapp was named to the Bronko Nagurski Award watch list yesterday. The Nagurski is given to the top overall defensive player.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.