WSU's Peyton Pelluer named to Wuerffel Trophy Award watch list

WSU's Peyton Pelluer named to Wuerffel Trophy Award watch list

Courtesy: Washington State Athletics

By Washington State Athletics

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Washington State linebacker Peyton Pelluer was named to The Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, the All Sports Association in Fort Walton Beach Florida announced Tuesday.

Pelluer was among the 109 players named to the watch list for The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service." Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement. 

The Sammamish, Wash. native was an All-Pac-12 Conference honorable mention selection last season after finishing fourth in the conference with a team-best 93 tackles and third on the team with 7.5 tackles-for-loss. Pelluer, entering his redshirt-senior season, is a three-time Pac-12 All-Academic selection, twice named to the First Team, and has been involved with a number of community service projects through WSU Athletics.

Voting for the Wuerffel Trophy is performed by a National Selection Committee that includes college football television and print media, industry notables, former head coaches and prior Wuerffel Trophy recipients. 
 
Semifinalists for the award will be announced Nov. 2 and finalists will be announced Nov. 22. The formal announcement of the 2017 recipient will be made at the National Football Foundation's press conference in New York City Dec. 5. The presentation of the 2017 Wuerffel Trophy will occur at the 49th Annual All Sports Association Awards Banquet February 16, 2018 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

    •   
