WSU's Tavares Martin Jr. named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

By Washington State Athletics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Washington State junior wide receiver Tavares Martin Jr. was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Tuesday.



Martin Jr. is one of 46 players, including five from the Pac-12 Conference, named to the award watch list given to the most outstanding receiver in college football. Last season, Gabe Marks was named to the watch list and was a semifinalist in 2015.



Martin Jr., entering his junior season, finished last year with the sixth-most catches (64) in the Pac-12 Conference and seventh-most touchdowns (7) and eighth-most receiving yards (728). The Belle Glade, Fla. native averaged 11.4 yards per catch and had eight catches of 20+ yards.



The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the outstanding receiver in college football. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes the outstanding receiver, not merely the outstanding wide receiver. The award recipient is selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, and former receivers.



The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., will announce the ten Biletnikoff Award semifinalists Nov. 13, following the vote by the members of the Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee. Likewise, the three finalists will be declared, following another vote Nov. 21. The 2017 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented live Dec. 7 on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show.