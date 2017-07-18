Back-to-back homers in the 10th lifts Mariners past Astros

LOS ANGELES - Michael Vick has some advice for Colin Kaepernick if he wants another shot in the NFL: Get a haircut. During an appearance Monday on Fox Sports 1's "Speak for Yourself," Vick said the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback needs to lose his Afro or cornrows for a "clean-cut" style in order to get a job.More >>
As Jake Turnbull takes the field with the Billings Mustangs this week, both his host family and birth family are in the crowd, but it's safe to say the trip to Dehler Park is quite a bit longer for the Turnbulls.More >>
HOUSTON (AP) - Kyle Seager and Danny Valencia hit back-to-back homers in the 10th inning to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 9-7 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night. The wild back and forth game was tied at 7-7 entering the 10th when Seager, who finished with three hits, connected off Tony Sipp (0-1) on a shot to the seats in right field.More >>
Hunter Greene has been in Billings since Saturday, but how does he feel about his new home?More >>
Billings would not score until the bottom of the eighth when Leandro Santana hit his team-best seventh homerun of the season.More >>
CHICAGO (AP) -- Robinson Cano hit a three-run drive on his first swing since connecting for the winning homer in the All-Star Game, helping James Paxton and the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Friday night. Jean Segura added two hits and scored twice as Seattle started a six-game trip with its third win in four games.More >>
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Riley Adams had a walk-off double with one out in the 12th inning, as the Vancouver Canadians beat the Spokane Indians 4-3 on Friday. Logan Warmoth scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single. The Indians took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 12th when Matt Whatley hit an RBI single.More >>
